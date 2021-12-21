Exclusive Premiere: Alaska’s New Single, “22”

Today (December 21), we are happy to premiere the newest song from the famed drag queen, Alaska Thunderfuck (who we recently profiled here).
Check out the new thoughtful track, “22,” below.
Of the new single, Alaska said: “We transported ourselves back in time to talk to myself as a young person—up in my bedroom, hiding away and drawing pictures by myself as a means to escape my feelings of isolation and alienation.
“This is a song to that young person, and any young person who has ever felt like she didn’t belong.”
The new single marks the sixth release from the artist ahead of her forthcoming LP, Red 4 Filth. “22” begins with rhythmic electric guitar as Alaska drops in, singing about her childhood as a lonely (queer) kid, writing solemnly in a bedroom.
No matter what they tell you, Alaska sings. Just don’t fade away. The pictures that you’re drawing will be real some day.
Over the past few months, Alaska (born Justin Andrew Honard) has released several singles, including the track “Red” (below). For that song, Alaska talked to American Songwriter about her inspiration in music and in drag. She got her big break on the now-famed reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.
“The [new] music is really fun,” Alaska told American Songwriter a few months back. “And it’s all going to be referencing and drawing upon the music that comes from the ‘90s and early 2000s because that’s the time I fell in love with music.”
She added, “There’s my life before Drag Race and my life after Drag Race. It changed completely. It’s a phenomenon that has changed the world. So, to get to have been a part of it, at the time when I did, it defies any logic or explanation. It’s something I’m really grateful for every single day. It’s amazing. I love the show, I still watch every episode.”
Check out Alaska’s Full Slate of Tour Dates Below (and buy tickets here):
JAN 19 – ORLANDO, FL – THE ABBEY ORLANDO
JAN 20 – TAMPA, FL – CROWBAR
JAN 21 – ATLANTA, GA – HELL AT MASQUERADE
JAN 22 – WASHINGTON, DC – HOWARD THEATRE
JAN 23 – CHARLOTTE, NC – NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE
JAN 26 – RICHMOND, VA – CANAL CLUB
JAN 27 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE
JAN 28 – NEW YORK, NY – SONY HALL
JAN 29 – BOSTON, MA – PARADISE ROCK CLUB
JAN 30 – HAMDEN, CT – SPACE BALLROOM
FEB 2 – TORONTO, ON – LEE’S PALACE
FEB 3 – TORONTO, ON – LEE’S PALACE – SOLD OUT
FEB 4 – DETROIT, MI – MAGIC STICK
FEB 5 – CHICAGO, IL – LINCOLN HALL
FEB 6 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – IRVING THEATRE
FEB 9 – DES MOINES, IA – WOOLY’S
FEB 10 – MILWAUKEE, WI – MIRAMAR THEATRE
FEB 11 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – STUDIOB
FEB 12 – KANSAS CITY, MO – RECORDBAR
FEB 13 – ST. LOUIS, MO – RED FLAG
FEB 17 – TULSA, OK – VANGUARD
FEB 18 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – TOWER THEATRE
FEB 19 – AUSTIN, TX – 3TEN AT ACL LIVE (EARLY)
FEB 19 – AUSTIN, TX – 3TEN AT ACL LIVE (LATE)
FEB 20 – DALLAS, TX – TREES
FEB 24 – PHOENIX, AZ – CRESCENT BALLROOM
FEB 25 – SAN DIEGO, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES
FEB 26 – LOS ANGELES, CA – THE BELASCO THEATRE
MAR 3 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE INDEPENDENT
MAR 4 – PORTLAND, OR – HAWTHORNE THEATRE
MAR 5 – SEATTLE, WA – NEUMOS
MAR 6 – VANCOUVER, BC – HOLLYWOOD THEATRE
MAR 11 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SOUNDWELL
MAR 12 – BOULDER, CO – FOX THEATRE
MAR 13 – DENVER, CO – THE BLUEBIRD
Photo by Albert Sanchez / KP Publicity Group