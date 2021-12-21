Exclusive Premiere: Alaska’s New Single, “22”

Today (December 21), we are happy to premiere the newest song from the famed drag queen, Alaska Thunderfuck (who we recently profiled here).

Check out the new thoughtful track, “22,” below.

Of the new single, Alaska said: “We transported ourselves back in time to talk to myself as a young person—up in my bedroom, hiding away and drawing pictures by myself as a means to escape my feelings of isolation and alienation.

“This is a song to that young person, and any young person who has ever felt like she didn’t belong.”

The new single marks the sixth release from the artist ahead of her forthcoming LP, Red 4 Filth. “22” begins with rhythmic electric guitar as Alaska drops in, singing about her childhood as a lonely (queer) kid, writing solemnly in a bedroom.

No matter what they tell you, Alaska sings. Just don’t fade away. The pictures that you’re drawing will be real some day.

Over the past few months, Alaska (born Justin Andrew Honard) has released several singles, including the track “Red” (below). For that song, Alaska talked to American Songwriter about her inspiration in music and in drag. She got her big break on the now-famed reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The [new] music is really fun,” Alaska told American Songwriter a few months back. “And it’s all going to be referencing and drawing upon the music that comes from the ‘90s and early 2000s because that’s the time I fell in love with music.”

She added, “There’s my life before Drag Race and my life after Drag Race. It changed completely. It’s a phenomenon that has changed the world. So, to get to have been a part of it, at the time when I did, it defies any logic or explanation. It’s something I’m really grateful for every single day. It’s amazing. I love the show, I still watch every episode.”

Photo by Albert Sanchez / KP Publicity Group