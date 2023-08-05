Taylor Swift Shouts Out Kobe Bryant’s Daughter at L.A. Show

Taylor Swift shared a precious moment with Bianak, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant. During the opening night of her six-night run at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Thursday (August 3), Swift made it a point to acknowledge the six-year-old daughter of the basketball icon when she spotted her in the audience.

While performing her hit “22,” Swift and her dancers were making their way down the catwalk when the superstar noticed Bianka in the audience. Swift can be seen skipping over to Bianka saying, “Hey baby!” and giving her a sweet hug. “I have a present for you,” she adds, putting her black top hat on the head of the young fan before giving her a kiss on the cheek and wrapping her in another hug as the crowd roars in support. “I love you,” she says, pointing at Bianka’s mom and Bryant’s wife Vanessa as she gets back to singing.

Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in January 2020 at the age of 41. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other people on the helicopter also perished in the crash. Bryant’s 20-year-old daughter Natalia is currently working as an intern on Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

Swift is about to wrap up the first round of shows on the U.S. leg of her massive Eras Tour. On Thursday (August 3), the pop superstar announced several new dates across North America this fall, beginning on October 18 in Miami, Florida, and concluding on November 23 in Toronto, Canada. After the SoFi shows end on August 9, she’ll visit Mexico City for four nights before heading to South America, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Europe, with dates scheduled well into 2024.

Swift recently made headlines for gifting all of the workers on her tour generous bonuses that totaled $55 million.

