Kelly Clarkson Voices Bold Take on Cher’s New Christmas Hit: “Fight Me on It”

Ask any musician, singer, or celebrity what their favorite holiday songs are, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will most likely be on that list. Originally released in 1994, the song quickly became a favorite for the Christmas season as it is considered one of the best-selling singles of all time. While Kelly Clarkson is a fan of the now-classic song, she recently welcomed icon Cher to her show and took a bold stance regarding her favorite Christmas tunes.

Although Cher has contributed to music for over 60 years, in October, she released her first Christmas album simply titled Christmas. Not deviating from her signature style and voice, the singer produced songs like “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” Nearly two months later, Clarkson compared it to Cher’s “Believe.”

Congratulating Cher on the album, Clarkson praised “DJ Play a Christmas Song”, saying, “No one has that sound. I almost think if someone sent me that song for my Christmas record, [I’d be like] ‘I don’t know if I could pull this off.’ It’s so you. The sound is so Cher. It’s so incredible. I love it so much.” Not only loving the song, the host insisted, “I’m going to say it, fight me on it — [this] is this greatest Christmas song to come out since ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.'”

If that wasn’t clear enough, Clarkson continued her love for the song, adding, “It’s the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.”

Fans Agree With Kelly Clarkson

Not wanting Cher to believe she says that to every singer sitting on her stage, Clarkson explained how she has filmed herself numerous times singing along to it. She laughed about how many videos she sent to both Blake Shelton and Niall Horan. “I’ve hit them up so much with videos of me just singing your song.”

While sharing her opinion on the song, fans seemed to agree with Clarkson. Looking at the comments surrounding “DJ Play a Christmas Song”, one person noted, “I can’t believe my ears. First, she sounds great and was awesome in the parade. But – think about it – have there been any upbeat modern dance songs about Christmas? I can’t believe she found this hole in the market. Christmas songs have been done millions of times – but nobody that I can remember created a dance/club song for one. WELL DONE ONCE AGAIN CHER!!”

