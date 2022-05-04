The Black Crowes Share New EP, “1972”

Legendary rock outfit The Black Crowes have just shared their new, highly anticipated EP – 1972. The Amazon Original work is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of rock-and-roll records of the era.

The project was recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles earlier this year and features music from the catalogs of The Rolling Stones, T-Rex, David Bowie, Little Feat, Rod Stewart, and the Temptations.

1972 is available exclusively on Amazon Music digitally today while vinyl and physical copies will be available from May 6. (See the full tracklist below.)

To celebrate the EPs release, the band will perform the work in its entirety Wednesday night (May 4) at the famed Whiskey a Go-Go in Los Angeles. The live show will be streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 10 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the EP’s release, the band announced the dates for the second leg of their “Shake Your Money Maker Tour,” following 37 dates in 2021. The shows are set to kick off on June 9th in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Find more information on the tour and any available tickets, here.

The Black Crowes released Shake Your Money Maker in 1990 to widespread critical and fan acclaim. Across their career, the band has released eight studio albums and four live albums. The newly shared EP is the group’s first material to be released since the 2021 reissuing of their debut.

Watch an exclusive, behind-the-scenes video of The Black Crowes back in the studio for the first time in over a decade, below.

THE BLACK CROWES 1972 FULL TRACKLIST

1. Rocks Off (The Rolling Stones)

2. The Slide (T-Rex)

3. You Wear It Well (Rod Stewart)

4. Easy To Slip (Little Feat)

5. Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

6. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone (The Temptations)

The Black Crowes (Photo by Wes Orshoshki)