The Black Crowes Showcase Their Upcoming Deluxe ‘Amorica’ Reissue on New Episode of PBS’ ‘Recorded Live at Analog’ Series

The Black Crowes celebrate their 1994 album, Amorica, on the latest episode of the PBS series Recorded Live at Analog. The show, which was recorded at the Analog venue in Nashville on September 24, featured the veteran rockers’ performing the majority of the album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The episode can be viewed now at Recorded Live at Analog’s official YouTube channel and PBS.org. The program also will premiere on select PBS stations starting today (October 16). The Black Crowes’ performance of Amorica comes in advance of the release of a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of the album, which is due out November 14.

[RELATED: The Black Crowes Releasing 30th Anniversary ‘Amorica’ Box Set Featuring Rare Studio Recordings and Live Performances]

The intimate show took place in front of an audience made up of fans and United card members. The set showcased songs from the original Amorica album, as well as several rarities that will be included as bonus tracks on the forthcoming reissue. In between tunes, frontman Chris Robinson shared some brief stories about the songs. The Black Crowes finished the performance with a rousing rendition of their classic 1992 song “Remedy.”

Reflecting on the performance, Chris Robinson said, “Revisiting Amorica in Nashville felt like coming home… A chance to reconnect with a record that defined a chapter for us. It was great to be able to share it with fans in a way that felt so personal.”

Now in its second season, Recorded Live at Analog showcases performances filmed at Analog, which is located inside Hutton Hotel in Music City. The small venue offers state-of-the-art acoustics and an intimate experience for concertgoers.

About the Amorica Reissue

The deluxe Amorica reissue will be available as a five-LP vinyl box set and a three-CD package that, according to a press release, “chronicles the band’s evolution through the songs that became Amorica.”

The expanded collection, which can be pre-ordered now, includes a new remaster of the original 11-track album and three B-sides. It also contains the newly created studio album Tallest, featuring nine newly mixed songs from The Black Crowes’ Tall sessions. Tall is an unreleased album the band recorded before Amorica that Chris and guitarist Rich Robinson decided to scrap because they were unhappy with the energy of the tracks.

In addition, the Amorica box set features a disc called The Marie Laveau Sessions. It boasts seven previously unreleased studio tracks recorded by the Robinson brothers in October 1992 in New Orleans. Chris and Rich had written the songs during a soundcheck while on The Black Crowes’ High High the Moon Tour, and recorded them during an off day on the trek.

Rounding out the box set is a disc featuring the band performing four Amorica songs recorded live during a worldwide radio broadcast celebrating the album’s release. The performance took place at AIR Studios in London on October 25, 1994.

The Tallest album includes three previously unreleased recordings—“Bitter, Bitter You,” “Title Song,” and “Paris Song.” “Paris Song” is an instrumental that evolved into the Amorica track “Cursed Diamond.”

More About Amorica

Amorica was The Black Crowes’ third studio effort. It was released on November 1, 1994, and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Three singles were issued from the album, all of which reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. “A Conspiracy,” “High Head Blues,” and “Wiser Time” peaked, respectively, at No. 5, No. 8, and No. 7.

Amorica was certified gold by the RIAA for sales of more than 500,000 copies in the U.S.

The Black Crowes’ Recorded Live at Analog Set List:

“Gone” “Tied Up and Swallowed” “Exit” “A Conspiracy” “Bitter, Bitter You” “Nonfiction” “Wiser Time” “P. 25 London” “High Head Blues “Remedy”

(Photo by Dokk Savage Photography)