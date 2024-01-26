The Black Crowes to Perform at Steven Tyler’s Annual Grammy Viewing Party Charity Bash

The Black Crowes will headline Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s fifth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. The fundraiser is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The event benefits Janie’s Fund, a charity started by Tyler, in partnership with the Youth Villages nonprofit, to help girls and young women who have been abused and neglected.

Actress Zooey Deschanel will host the charity bash, which also will feature cocktails, dinner, and a charity auction. The recommended attire for the party is rock ‘n’ roll chic.

According to Variety, the auction will feature earrings worn by Taylor Swift, a 1970s drum set that belonged to Tyler, a custom Corvette, and original art by Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin. In addition, attendees will be able to bid for the chance to have their photo taken with Tyler. Since the event was launched in 2018, the Grammy viewing party has raised more than $12.2 million for Tyler’s charity.

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony airs live February 4 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

Celebrity Chairs

A bevy of celebrities serve as chairs for the fundraiser. Among them are Alice Cooper, Elton John, Joe Perry, Miley Cyrus, Paula Abdul, Lionel Richie, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea Bocelli, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Matt Sorum, The Cult’s Billy Duffy, Caitlyn Jenner, John Stamos, Kelsey Grammer, Melissa Joan Hart, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Shep Gordon, Terry Crews, Bill Maher, Bo Derek, and Mario Lopez.

The Black Crowes’ Upcoming Album and Tour

The Black Crowes had been scheduled to open Aerosmith’s entire Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, but the trek was put on hold in September after just three shows because Tyler was experiencing serious vocal issues. The singer continues to recover, and the postponed dates have yet to be rescheduled.

As for The Black Crowes, they will be releasing a new studio album titled Happiness Bastards on March 15, and will be supporting the record with a major headlining tour.

The trek will kick off with a North American leg that runs from an April 2 concert in Nashville through a May 7 show in Philadelphia. The Black Crowes will then head to Europe for a series of performances in May and June.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ upcoming concerts are on sale now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

