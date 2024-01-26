Justin Timberlake Relives the Hilarious Travis Kelce Run-in That Had His Life Flashing Before His Eyes

Justin Timberlake appeared Thursday (January 25) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and while there, he talked about his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. He also announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour which kicks off this spring. However, it wasn’t all business. Timberlake and Fallon also took a trip down memory lane to talk about a celebrity golf tournament they played in together.

Last year, Timberlake, Fallon, and a laundry list of other celebrities, including brothers/NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, played in the 8AM Golf Invitational Tournament at Wynn Las Vegas. The annual tournament brings 28 celebrity golf enthusiasts together for a friendly game that benefits charities. During the tournament, Fallon found himself in a sand trap.

In the short clip below, Fallon and Timberlake relive the instruction the pop star gave the TV host on how to get out of the bunker. It also shows the excitement of everyone on the course. They cut to a video of the event that shows Fallon making it out of the sand and the Kelce brothers rushing in to celebrate. “Even the other team was rooting for me, that’s how bad I am,” Fallon joked.

Timberlake recalled sharing a shoulder bump with Travis Kelce. “Does that video keep going,” he asked. “Because Travis Kelce almost … I saw my life flash before my eyes.” Then, the pop star explained that he saw Kelce coming in for the celebratory bump and had no choice but to get in on it. “I was like, ‘He’s doing it! I have to do it!’ I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me,” Timberlake recalled. The clip shows Kelce hitting him and the “SexyBack” singer hitting the ground and almost doing a somersault. Watch the hilarious clip below.

Forget Tomorrow North American Tour

Timberlake’s tour kicks off in April. Tickets go on sale next week with fan club members getting first dibs on presale tickets. Citi, Verizon, and Live Nation customers will also get access to presale tickets on Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the public starting February 1. At that time, they’ll also be available on StubHub.

04/29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

05/02 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – San Jose, California @ SAP Center

05/10 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

05/17 – Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum

05/21 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

05/29 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

05/31 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

06/04 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

06/06 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

06/10 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

06/12 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena

06/14 – Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

06/15 – Miami, Florida @ Kaseya Center

06/21 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

06/25 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

07/03 – Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena

07/04 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/09 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Rupp Arena

Travis Kelce knocking over Justin Timberlake during a golf tournament with Jimmy Fallon, and Patrick Mahomes is all I need today! Justin needs to work on his chest bump! 😂 pic.twitter.com/8jZCN5QOze — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 26, 2024

