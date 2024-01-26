New Country and Americana Albums for January 26, 2024: New Music from Willi Carlisle, Randall King, and More

Somehow, January is almost over. This week, we get the final New Music Friday of the month. A few releases are going to make this week a tough one to beat when it comes to the quality of new music. We’ve got stellar new folk, country, Americana, and more in this stack of new albums.

Videos by American Songwriter

For instance, those who are looking for some good old-fashioned honky tonk will find it in Into the Neon from Randall King. Listeners who want deep, thoughtful songwriting and old-time folk sound will love Willi Carlisle’s Critterland. Meanwhile, Cary Morin’s Innocent Allies will scratch the itch of anyone looking for some laid-back country music with art-inspired lyrics over expertly played guitar.

Standout Releases

King’s new album Into the Neon plays like a sampler of Texas country music. It has some smooth mid-tempo tracks, some honky tonk bangers, and a few tracks that sound like throwbacks to the heyday of ’90s country. The influence of George Strait and other Lone Star State greats is all over this album. It’ll make you want to move the furniture and two-step in the living room.

Indigenous guitarist Cary Morin’s latest album showcases his expert fingerstyle guitar playing and songwriting prowess. Inspired by the art of Western painter Charles M. Russell, the album takes listeners on a journey through Montana through the eyes of a member of the Crow Tribe. Additionally, Morin adds his take on classic songs “Whiskey Before Breakfast” and “Killin’ the Blues.” Innocent Allies is the perfect new country album for a relaxing night in or a long drive through beautiful scenery.

Willi Carlisle expertly blends old-time music with timely lyrics. At the same time, his songs are both deeply personal and widely relatable. A folk artist with a wide open heart and a finger on the pulse of the underdog, Carlisle crafts the kind of music that will make listeners, laugh, cry, dance, and long for a better tomorrow.

New Country and Americana Albums for January 26

Critterland, Willi Carlisle

Never Too Late, Jim Kweskin

Rumble Strip, John Leventhal

North Wind, Spencer Burton

Hiyo, Chatham County Line

Desert Pavement, Ismay

Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz

Dark Harvest, Malcolm MacWatt

Innocent Allies, Cary Morin

The Love You Bleed, Danielle Nicole

Somewhere Down the Road, Josh Abbott Band

PHILAPHOBIA, Brent Amaker and the Rodeo

No Fear, Sister Sadie

Three Bells, Ty Segall

Into the Neon, Randall King

Love Ain’t Pretty, Charles Esten

Blame It All on Country Music (EP), Chase McDaniel

Photo: YouTube