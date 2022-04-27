In Wake of Elon Musk Buying Twitter, Jason Isbell Says He Won’t Quit Platform

In the wake of billionaire Elon Musk buying Twitter for some $44 billion dollars, there has been a great deal of conversation on the social media platform about what’s next for its users: will they leave the app or will they stay?

What will be the consequences of Musk now owning Twitter?

For popular Twitter user and musician Jason Isbell, who is as vocal as just about anyone on the platform, the artist says he’s not leaving the app.

Wrote Isbell on Twitter, “Man I ain’t quitting this app not gonna lie to y’all.”

The comment came as Isbell “quote tweeted” images of baseball players Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dale Murphy.

Man I ain’t quitting this app not gonna lie to y’all https://t.co/jUE3cwkS21 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 26, 2022

While the comment by the Grammy Award-winning Isbell was one of many tweets he posted on the social media site on Tuesday and may be a bit tongue-in-cheek, it also marks at least somewhat seriously how the artist feels about the recent change.

Many on the platform aren’t happy about Musk—the son of an emerald miner, who later used his wealth to buy the company Tesla—purchasing the application (there are even rumors about whether Musk will lift the ban on former President Trump), many, like Isbell, are determined to stay on the site.

Wrote Musk in the wake of the public debate, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means”

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

KISS’ Gene Simmons has also commented on the Musk purchase, first writing on the platform, “Fantastic news, at the outset. @elonmusk is now the proud owner of @twitter. Free speech, important. But, Hate speech, factual misinformation (lies) should not be part of Free Speech, in my humble opinion. Good luck to Elon.”

Fantastic news, at the outset. @elonmusk is now the proud owner of @twitter. Free speech, important. But, Hate speech, factual misinformation (lies) should not be part of Free Speech, in my humble opinion. Good luck to Elon. https://t.co/pMUFH7h4ID — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 25, 2022

And Simmons later wrote, “@elonmusk⁩ – as usual, you have massive ideas. Impressive. First, we are huge admirers of your mind and accomplishments. More power to you. Second, open to all conversations…Sending good wishes.”

⁦@elonmusk⁩ – as usual, you have massive ideas. Impressive. First, we are huge admirers of your mind and accomplishments. More power to you. Second, open to all conversations…Sending good wishes. pic.twitter.com/cpV7folEHu — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 26, 2022

Photo Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co