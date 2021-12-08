Jack Johnson Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

It’s no “brushfire fairytale”; Jack Johnson is really headed out on the road in the summer of 2022 with a slew of dates beginning in Gilford, New Hampshire on June 21 and ending in Chula Vista, California on October 7.
Along the way, Johnson will be joined by Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, and other artists during the 30-date tour.
“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music,” said Johnson in a statement about the upcoming tour. “We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha.”
Tickets go on sale Friday (December 10) via Johnson’s website here.
The 46-year-old, Hawaiian-born Johnson announced the tour on Twitter this week, writing, “We are excited to announce Jack and the band will be hitting the road this Summer! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Jack’s Fan Presale is on Wednesday, December 8th at 10 AM local time. Learn more and pre-register at http://jackjohnsonmusic.com/summer22.”
See below for a full list of Tour Dates:
June 21 — Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 22 — Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health
June 24 — Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 — Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
June 26 — Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
June 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
June 30 — Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 2 — Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 3 — Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 5 — Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 18 — West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 23 — Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavillion
Aug. 24 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 27 — Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 31 — Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Sept. 24 — George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Troutdale, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Sept. 28 — Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre
Oct. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 4 — Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 5 — Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 7 — Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images