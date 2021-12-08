Jack Johnson Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

It’s no “brushfire fairytale”; Jack Johnson is really headed out on the road in the summer of 2022 with a slew of dates beginning in Gilford, New Hampshire on June 21 and ending in Chula Vista, California on October 7.

Along the way, Johnson will be joined by Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, and other artists during the 30-date tour.

“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music,” said Johnson in a statement about the upcoming tour. “We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 10) via Johnson’s website here.

The 46-year-old, Hawaiian-born Johnson announced the tour on Twitter this week, writing, “We are excited to announce Jack and the band will be hitting the road this Summer! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Jack’s Fan Presale is on Wednesday, December 8th at 10 AM local time. Learn more and pre-register at http://jackjohnsonmusic.com/summer22.”

Earlier this year, American Songwriter shared Johnson‘s Top 10 Songs from his 20 Year Career, listen to those songs, including “Flake” and “Bubble Toes” to get ready for the upcoming tour.

See below for a full list of Tour Dates:

June 21 — Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 22 — Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health

June 24 — Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 — Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 26 — Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

June 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 30 — Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 2 — Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 — Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 5 — Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 18 — West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 23 — Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavillion

Aug. 24 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 27 — Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 — Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sept. 24 — George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Troutdale, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Sept. 28 — Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

Oct. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 4 — Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 5 — Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 7 — Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images