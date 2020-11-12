Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Wins CMA Song of the Year

Maren Morris’ enormous success this past year was once again undeniable at the 2020 Country Music Awards that live-streamed last night (November 11). This singer-songwriter won the awards for CMA Single of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and the highly coveted Song of the Year.

Her Song of the Year, “The Bones,” was written with the help of Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, who Morris thanked in her acceptance speech. She also warmly gave a shout out to the children of her co-writers in a nod to the notion that it takes a village to create success.

“The Bones” won amongst a collection of other highly refined and popular country songs. The nominees included: “Bluebird” by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert; “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III & Ray Fulcher; “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce & Jonathan Singleton; “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland.

Once it was announced that Morris had won, she made her way to the microphone in front of an intimate circle of artists as her audience per COVID precautions. Morris revealed in a press conference afterward that the moment amongst her “buddies in there” was truly special because she could really “measure her words” without the pressure of hundreds in the audience.

The speech itself was short but incredibly humble and thankful for those who helped her on her songwriter’s journey.

“Thank you. All of my friends are in this category. You wrote the most amazing songs in country music this year,” Morris said. “I’m proud to be a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee. I grew up obsessing over y’all’s YouTube videos, and I moved here and somehow got into rooms with you.”

Morris then gracefully added a “thank you so much country music” and closed a chapter on this year’s CMA awards.

Photo Credit: Alex Ferrari