The Breeders Share “Divine Hammer” With J Mascis Singing Vocals

Everyone knows “Cannonball.” Indeed, “Cannonball” will remain immortal. But “Divine Hammer” is, well, divine.

The latter of those two songs from The Breeders‘ seminal 1993 album Last Splash has gotten an update thanks to Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis, who sings vocals on a newly unearthed version from the archives. The band shared the new/old version, fittingly titled “Divine Mascis,” on September 20.

“Divine Hammer” was originally written by Breeders leader Kim Deal and recorded by the band for Last Splash. At the time, they had sent it to J Mascis so he could add his patented shredding guitar to the track. But instead he sent back a version where he sang lead.

As Breeders guitarist Kelley Deal told Uncut magazine earlier this year, she liked his “idiosyncratic” take on the melody.

“At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god,” Deal said. “We sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute. There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.”

The release of the archival “Divine Hammer” with J Mascis comes with a trippy new music video starring Mascis singing the song and strumming along on his couch. He does all this in a wash of acid colors.

This Friday, September 22 will see the Breeders release a 30th anniversary edition of Last Splash including two additional tracks on top of a remaster of the original album. The band has also been hitting the road for special shows commemorating the anniversary with Screaming Females and some appearing with Foo Fighters.

Notably, the band will also venture back out as the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo on select dates of her Guts World Tour beginning with shows at Madison Square Garden in April 2024.

