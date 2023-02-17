The Children of Rap—The New Musical Generation is Poised to Take the Reins

Rap became an official movement in the late 1970s. It was born in the parks of New York City and since then, it has become the dominant music culture around the globe. From the United States to Japan and Nigeria, rap music and hip-hop culture are on the tip of almost every music fan’s tongue in some way or another.

But what about the new generation? What about the children of famous rappers like Will Smith, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, and more? Are they ready to take Rap to the next level?

Below, check out a swath of progeny of some of the genre’s most famous emcees.

1. Willow and Jaden Smith

The daughter and son of rapper-actor Will Smith (and actor Jada Pinkett), Willow and Jaden have made waves in the music industry. In particular, Willow, who is one of the pop-punk genre’s biggest stars, along with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne. To date, Willow has released five LPs, including the 2022 album Coping Mechanism, and she has collaborated and been on tour with all the previously mentioned artists.

For his part, Jaden has released three LPs, including his most recent in 2020, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. But while Willow is more on the rock side, Jaden more closely follows in his father’s footsteps as a rapper (and singer). Check out the work from each below.

2. Blue Ivy Carter

At just 11 years old, Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z, was dubbed by Time magazine, just two days after her birth, the most famous baby in the world. In more recent weeks, Blue Ivy performed on stage with her famous mother in Dubai. Though she is young, she has appeared on a few songs already, including “Glory” by Jay Z and “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce. What the future holds for Blue Ivy is anyone’s guess, but it’s likely big things.

3. Lil Romeo

The son of rapper Master P, Lil Romeo is known today as a rapper and actor. He released his debut single “My Baby” in 2001, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was followed by his eponymous album, which charted on Billboard at No. 6, selling nearly 100,000 copies in its first week. That LP went on to earn gold certification. As an actor, he played roles starting in 2003 that included both television and movies. He is also a talented athlete, basketball player, and dancer, who appeared on the show Dancing With The Stars. To date, the now-33-year-old artist boasts three LPs, including his most recent in 2019, Hidden Treasure.

4. Reginae Carter

The daughter of legendary rapper, Lil Wayne, Reginae has appeared on her father’s albums, including Tha Carter V on the song “Famous,” for which she earned a feature credit. But the 25-year-old Reginae, who boasts nearly 7 million Instagram followers, is a successful rapper, singer, actress, writer, model, and social media personality in her own right. Check out her party anthem, “Mind Goin’ Crazy,” below.

5. O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr. portrayed his popular pops on the 2015 N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, and did so admirably (some even think he should have been nominated for an Oscar). Jackson Jr., along with his brother Darrell, was featured on songs from Ice Cube, including “She Couldn’t Make It On Her Own” and “Y’all Know How I am,” from the 2010 album I Am the West. Later, he released his own music, under the name OMG, which includes the 2012 mixtape, Jackin’ for Beats, comprised of original raps over “stolen” beats.

6. Selah, Joshua, and Sara Marley

The daughter of music icon Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley’s son, Rohan, Selah is a singer and fashion model. Selah released her first EP, Star Power, on August 13, 2021. Joshua, who is the son of Lauryn and Rohan, also releases music. His SoundCloud account includes songs like “BALLIN” and “Game.” Joshua has also shared photos on Instagram with artists like Kanye West. Not to be outdone, their younger sister Sara also releases music and has her own artist Instagram account for music.

7. Diggy Simmons

The son of legendary Run-DMC rapper, Reverend Run Simmons, Diggy Simmons (born Daniel Simmons III) is a rapper, singer, model, actor, and more. These days, he can be seen on the popular show Grown-ish. But musically, he was the youngest member of rapper Lupe Fiascos rap collective, All City Chess Club, and he’s released two LPs to date: Unexpected Arrival in 2012 and Lighten Up in 2018. Check out his song, “Do It Like You,” below.

Photo by Dana Trippe / Grandstand PR