The Doobie Brothers Replacing Steely Dan as Opening Act for Eagles’ Final 2023 Tour Dates

The Eagles will finish off the 2023 leg of their Long Goodbye farewell tour with three shows… November 14, in Lexington, Kentucky, and a November 17-18 stand in St. Paul, Minnesota. However, instead of Steely Dan opening the concerts as originally announced, The Doobie Brothers will be serving as the support act for the dates.

Videos by American Songwriter

As previously reported, Steely Dan initially had been announced as the opening act for the Eagles’ entire Long Goodbye Tour, but because of unspecified health issues that frontman Donald Fagen has been experiencing, the Dan hasn’t played any of the last nine shows on the trek.

[RELATED: The Eagles Add Second Shows to Four 2024 Tour Stops; Doobie Brothers to Open Band’s Next Two Concerts]

A series of fill-in acts has been supporting the Eagles on their dates since Steely Dan’s last appearance, on September 20, with The Doobie Brothers initially signing on last week to open the Eagles’ shows on November 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and November 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Late last week, it was announced that The Doobies also would support the Eagles at the Lexington concert, and now the veteran rockers have confirmed that they’ll be performing at the St. Paul gigs as well.

Prior to The Doobie Brothers’ stint as fill-in opener, Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller Band, Eagles touring member Vince Gill, and Tedeschi Trucks Band all stepped in for Steely Dan as the support act at various shows.

The Eagles are scheduled to launch a 2024 leg of their Long Goodbye Tour on January 5 in Inglewood, California. Next year’s trek currently features 21 dates, and as of now, Steely Dan is still slated to open the shows.

Shortly before joining the Eagles tour, The Doobie Brothers wrapped up a 2023 Canadian leg of their 50th anniversary headlining trek with an October 28 concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Since May, the band has been performing without its co-founding singer/guitarist Tom Johnston, who is recovering from back surgery.

Tickets will be available through Stubhub where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images