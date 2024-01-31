The Doobie Brothers Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates And How To Buy Tickets

The Doobie Brothers have just announced a new tour slated for 2024, taking their classic sound across the country. They’ll be beginning their tour in Seattle, Washington at the White River Amphitheatre in June before wrapping up in Salt Lake City, Utah at the USANA Amphitheater in late August.

Formed in San Jose, California in 1969, there aren’t many bands with the longevity of the Doobie Brothers. They’ve been active for over 5 decades and have been releasing music the whole time with a wealth of awards and achievements to show for it.

Formed in San Jose, California in 1969, there aren't many bands with the longevity of the Doobie Brothers. They've been active for over 5 decades and have been releasing music the whole time with a wealth of awards and achievements to show for it.

For their latest tour, The Doobie Brothers will be joined by Steve Winwood and Robert Cray with his band, two astounding acts in their own right. Steve Winwood and Robert Cray share 7 Grammy Awards between them, probably the most out of any tour’s supporting and opening acts.

With over 50 years’ worth of songs to play, The Doobie Brothers are known for rocking out their shows with a variety of hits from over the years. Some of the most popular songs that they’ve been known to play at their shows include “Rockin’ Down The Highway”, “Clear as the Driven Snow”, and of course “What a Fool Believes”.

If you're interested in seeing one of the most popular bands of the 1970s live in action, tickets are expected to move quickly.

06/15 – Seattle, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

06/16 – Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/18 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/20 – Wheatland, California – Toyota Amphitheater

06/22 – Concord, California – Concord Pavilion

06/23 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

06/25 – Chula Vista, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/26 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

06/29 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

06/30 – Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/02 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

07/03 – Durant, Oklahoma – Choctaw Grand Theater

07/06 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

07/08 – Jacksonville, Florida – Daily’s Place

07/10 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/11 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/13 – Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/14 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

07/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/03 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/04 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

08/06 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

08/07 – New York City, New York – Madison Square Garden

08/09 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/10 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNK Pavilion

08/12 – Boston, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

08/13 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/15 – Detroit, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/17 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

08/18 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

08/20 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/22 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

08/24 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

08/25 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/27 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health

08/29 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

08/30 – Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheater

FAQs

When do tickets for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of The Doobie Brothers shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do The Doobie Brothers tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 21 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like The Doobie Brothers are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of The Doobie Brothers’ latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Doobie Brothers tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, The Doobie Brothers merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?

The Doobie Brothers will be joined by Steve Winwood and Robert Cray with his band. They may have more special guests as their tour is extensive, so check back later for more details.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

