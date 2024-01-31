The Doobie Brothers Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates And How To Buy Tickets

The Doobie Brothers have just announced a new tour slated for 2024, taking their classic sound across the country. They’ll be beginning their tour in Seattle, Washington at the White River Amphitheatre in June before wrapping up in Salt Lake City, Utah at the USANA Amphitheater in late August.
Formed in San Jose, California in 1969, there aren’t many bands with the longevity of the Doobie Brothers. They’ve been active for over 5 decades and have been releasing music the whole time with a wealth of awards and achievements to show for it.
If you want to see The Doobie Brothers live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For their latest tour, The Doobie Brothers will be joined by Steve Winwood and Robert Cray with his band, two astounding acts in their own right. Steve Winwood and Robert Cray share 7 Grammy Awards between them, probably the most out of any tour’s supporting and opening acts.
With over 50 years’ worth of songs to play, The Doobie Brothers are known for rocking out their shows with a variety of hits from over the years. Some of the most popular songs that they’ve been known to play at their shows include “Rockin’ Down The Highway”, “Clear as the Driven Snow”, and of course “What a Fool Believes”.
If you’re interested in seeing one of the most popular bands of the 1970s live in action, we suggest buying your tickets fast. While The Doobie Brothers are playing a lot of shows across America, tickets are sure to move quickly. Head to StubHub to get your official tickets or click here.
The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour Dates
06/15 – Seattle, Washington – White River Amphitheatre
06/16 – Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/18 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/20 – Wheatland, California – Toyota Amphitheater
06/22 – Concord, California – Concord Pavilion
06/23 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
06/25 – Chula Vista, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/26 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center
06/29 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion
06/30 – Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/02 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
07/03 – Durant, Oklahoma – Choctaw Grand Theater
07/06 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP
07/08 – Jacksonville, Florida – Daily’s Place
07/10 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/11 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/13 – Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/14 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
07/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/03 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/04 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
08/06 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
08/07 – New York City, New York – Madison Square Garden
08/09 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
08/10 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNK Pavilion
08/12 – Boston, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
08/13 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/15 – Detroit, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/17 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center
08/18 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
08/20 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/22 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
08/24 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
08/25 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/27 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health
08/29 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena
08/30 – Salt Lake City, Utah – USANA Amphitheater
FAQs
When do tickets for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour go on sale?
Tickets for all of The Doobie Brothers shows are on sale now.
Where can I purchase official tickets to The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?
You can buy official tickets to see The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour directly through StubHub.
Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?
No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.
How much do The Doobie Brothers tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?
Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.
Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?
Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 21 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.
What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?
VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.
Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.
Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour?
It doesn’t look like The Doobie Brothers are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.
What are The Doobie Brothers’ tour dates and locations?
While we’ve listed all of The Doobie Brothers’ latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.
Is there an age restriction for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?
There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Doobie Brothers tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.
Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?
Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.
Can I bring a camera or recording device to The Doobie Brothers concert dates?
You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.
Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?
Yes, The Doobie Brothers merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.
Are there opening acts or special guests for The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour?
The Doobie Brothers will be joined by Steve Winwood and Robert Cray with his band. They may have more special guests as their tour is extensive, so check back later for more details.
What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?
If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.
How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?
You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.
