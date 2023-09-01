Pras Michel Says He Learned About Lauryn Hill-Fugees Tour “Last Week”

Last Friday (August 25), tickets went on sale for Lauryn Hill’s upcoming tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Visiting 17 cities across the globe, the tour is set to begin next Friday (September 8) in Minneapolis and end on November 9 in Seattle.

Alongside Hill, her former Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel will be on stage at 11 of the shows on tour, all in the United States. However, while Fugees were included in the initial announcement for the tour, Michel recently suggested that he was not made aware of his involvement until after it was made public.

“I ain’t even know this tour was happening until last week, to be honest with you,” he revealed to TMZ on Thursday (August 31). “I heard about it through the media.”

However, emphasizing that he, Hill, and Jean are “blessed” and “fortunate” to be in this position, he still plans to take part in the aforementioned 11 shows.

“I’m going, obviously, but I just heard about it last week,” he continued.

At first, Michel’s inclusion came as a surprise to some fans, considering he was just months removed from a federal court case. Found guilty in April by a Washington D.C. court of 10 counts relating to international conspiracy, Michel is currently awaiting sentencing.

“I can’t talk about my legal situation, but you know, [I’m] taking it day by day,” he told TMZ.

Earlier this summer, during her set at the Roots Picnic festival, Hill brought out both Michel and Jean to perform with her, likely inspiring the idea to reunite Fugees for more shows this fall. Their first concert together on the tour will take place in Newark, New Jersey, on October 17.

Check out all the dates for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour below.

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images