Watch: Lil Nas X Performs Surprise Dolly Parton Cover, “Jolene”

Tuesday (September 21), famed and notorious songwriter, Lil Nas X, took to the airwaves of BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a few of his hits, including his single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and a surprise cover, Nas X chose an old classic: Dolly Parton’s timeless song, “Jolene.”

Check out the whole 12-minute performance here or watch a clip of the performance here via the artist’s Twitter page:

“I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know?” Lil Nas X said, according to Pop Sugar. “I like the little country twang, so I was like, ‘Let me try this out.'”

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X posted on his Twitter page that former President Barack Obama sent him a baby shower gift prior to the release of his new record. “omg i’m trying not to cry! thank u for the early baby shower gift @BarackObama,“ Lil Nas X wrote.

In addition, Lil Nas X took home the top prize for Video of the Year, as well as awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards. The wins were all for his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video made headlines when it first premiered in March—with technically dazzling effects and grand imagery alluding to everything from the Bible to rococo fashion, modern gay culture, and more, it was the subject of both controversy and adoration.

The 22-year-old, Georgia-born Lil Nas X released his debut LP, Montero, on September 17. The album, which features hits with artists like Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, has already earned hundreds of millions of views.