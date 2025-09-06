Country Icon Bill Anderson Delights Fans With Special Family Announcement

Nurturing a career that spanned over six decades, Bill Anderson not only recorded hit songs like “Love Is a Sometimes Thing” but he also helped write songs for stars including Vince Gill, Kenny Chesney, and George Strait. Gaining the nickname “Whispering Bill”, the country icon released his latest album, The Hits Re-Imagined, back in 2020. And while still performing, Anderson recently shared some exciting news that had little to do with his career and more to do with his personal life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not long ago, fans surrounded Anderson after he announced he needed to cancel a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. One of the longest-serving members of the Opry, the news came after he had an accident at his home. But on Tuesday, he appeared all smiles when he announced, “I’M GOING TO BE A GREAT- GRANDPA!!”

Thrilled to be adding a new title to his name, Anderson continued, “My granddaughter, Caroline, and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first child in February!! They are excited, of course….Caroline is doing well health-wise…and Whisperin’ Bill is over the moon!! I’ll keep you posted as their journey continues, but I just had to ‘shout’ it out first thing this month.”

[RELATED: Bill Anderson Receives Special Honor for Being Longest-Serving Member of the Grand Ole Opry]

Bill Anderson Thanks Fans For Ongoing Support After Injury

Fans joined in on Anderson’s excitement, writing in the comments, “Congrats to Caroline and hubby for your forthcoming great grandbaby ! I am waiting and hoping for my first great grandbaby. Life is beautiful, isn’t it? Keep your beautiful music coming…big fan for decades!” One person added, “Congratulations on the upcoming birth of your first great grandchild!”

Again, the wonderful news followed Anderson’s health complications when he apparently ripped some muscles in his leg while trying to get into bed. While needing to cancel his Opry show, he eventually recovered, telling fans, “Thanks to a bunch of ice packs and pain pills I’m feeling much better today, and hopefully this will all be behind me shortly. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers and most of all for caring.”

Now with a clean bill of health and a great-grandchild on the way, Anderson is embracing this new chapter with the same joy and gratitude that has defined his legendary career.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)