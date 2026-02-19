“The Hardest Part of All Has Been the Guilt”: Country Singer Pens Emotional Message From Hosptial Bed

Although born in Glasgow, Scotland, Lisa McHugh had a love for country music. And to help nurture that love was a voice that brought songs like “Country Girl” and “Watch Me” to life. Throughout her career, the singer received high praise, being labeled the Female Vocalist of the Year a staggering five times. She even performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2012. But recently, McHugh made headlines when rushed to the hospital after battling sepsis. Now, she has offered a health update to fans, explaining one of the “hardest parts.”

Hoping to kick off 2026 on a high note, McHugh was scheduled to perform alongside Nathan Carter on February 12 at The Clanree Hotel & Leisure Centre. But sadly, she needed to postpone the show after being diagnosed with sepsis. Promising fans she was in the best care, McHugh thanked them for their continued support.

In her most recent update, McHugh presented a different take on her hospital stay. Instead of highlighting her fight, she noted the pain and guilt she felt from being away from her family. “It’s been a tough week health-wise, but the hardest part of all has been the guilt. This is at least the 6th time in the last 18 months I’ve had to suddenly disappear for days, sometimes weeks, without being able to explain anything to Milo. That part breaks my heart more than anything.”

Lisa McHugh Ready To Get Back To The Stage

With McHugh asking fans to keep her family in their thoughts, she had some good news. According to the singer, “My body is finally responding well to the treatment — infection markers are coming down each day and I’m really hoping to be home soon.”

Aside from sepsis, McHugh was also diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder and Trigeminal Neuralgia. The condition caused her severe pain and led to a loss of function in both of her legs. Still, with all the pain, she concluded, “Please keep my little babies at home in your prayers too.”

With her sights set on recovery, McHugh remains determined to return stronger for her fans and her family. Not letting the series of health scares hold her back, the singer looked ahead to the future, promising to return to the stage on March 1.

