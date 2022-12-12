Sabrina Carpenter Announces 2023 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has replied all to fans wanting more of her emails i can’t send tour. The dance-pop star has announced a second run of shows in support of her fifth studio album.

“I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!” she wrote in a post on social media, alerting followers of the news while hinting at new music in her future.

After a brief stint this past fall in support of her latest release, the new leg will kick off in mid-March and see an extensive 36-date trek across North America. See a full list of dates, below.

In a recent digital cover story from American Songwriter, Carpenter discussed her latest album emails i can’t send. “It just made sense because all the songs were different stories from that time in my life,” she said. “I don’t regret any of the songs, but I think that there was a fear, initially, of putting stuff out that I was far too afraid to confront.”

The singer further shared, “I think from beginning to end, you find all of these themes of the way I communicate and the way situations have affected me and how I’m coping with that (and not coping with that) and also doubting myself or blaming myself in the meantime. There’s a lot of layers to it because you’re literally experiencing everything for the first time like I was at that time in my life, so it’s quite a roller coaster.”

Mar. 16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live Seminole

Mar. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Mar. 22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Mar. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

Mar. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Mar. 28 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Mar. 30 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Apr. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Apr. 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Apr. 5 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr. 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Apr. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Apr. 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Apr. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Apr. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Apr. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

Apr. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Apr. 23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

Apr. 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

Apr. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Apr. 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Apr. 30 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

May 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

May 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

May 6 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

May 9 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May 20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

Photo: Courtesy of The Oriel Co.