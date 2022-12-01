Alice Cooper Auctioning Off Signed “Poison” Artwork for Charity

Alice Cooper is putting the theatrics aside to help an important cause.

The shock rocker has again partnered with Soundwaves Art to offer a limited edition artwork created from the sound waves of his 1989 hit, “Poison.” He’s also signed 100 copies to auction off in support of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Charity, a nonprofit that helps children with psychological, physical, or developmental disabilities through the Nordoff-Robbins model of music therapy, designed by composer Paul Nordoff and music therapist Clive Robbins in 1958.

Cooper is now auctioning off the four remaining pieces left from the 2021 auction, which he autographed before his show in Austin, Texas in October 2021. The proceeds will go to Nordoff-Robbins. Each piece also displays a different lyric from “Poison,” which was handwritten by Cooper.

“Last year I worked with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield to collaborate on a limited collection of artwork created from the soundwaves of ‘Poison,'” Cooper explains on Instagram, alongside a photo of him posing with one of the framed pieces. “I signed 100 artworks to support the incredible work of @NordoffRobbins. There are only a handful of copies left so we’re re-releasing them for the holiday season to give Nordoff Robbins one last fundraising boost for the year.”

“Poison” was released in 1989. Featured on his album, Trash, the song became one of Cooper’s biggest hits. “Poison” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his first top 10 hit in 12 years.

Though known for his gruesome live shows, the rock legend also has a charitable side, founding his own nonprofit, Solid Rock Teen Centers, in 1995 based in his home state of Arizona.

“We are fulfilling a vision we’ve had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment,” Cooper says in a statement on the charity’s website.

Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR