Brett Young Shares New Version of ‘You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me,’ Gears Up for 2023 Tour

Country singer Brett Young taking a step back before the new year and a new tour, sharing a refreshed version of his 2017 hit, “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me.”

“I can be a very emotional songwriter and, for some reason, the sad, reflective songs, often come naturally for me,” the “In Case You Didn’t Know” star shared in a statement. “The song is a true story about a situation my now wife and I had many years back – it just describes the feeling of missing someone and seeing everyone else around you in happy relationships. [Producer] Dann Huff has been wanting to cut a new version of it for a while so we thought the timing was right to give it a bit of a new life around this coming New Year.”

For Young, the new year kicks off with his “5 Tour 3 2 1” run of shows. The artist will hit the road for a springtime stint of headlining gigs across the U.S., seeing support from Ashley Cooke and Morgan Evans along the way. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Listen to the revamped 2022 version of “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me” and see a full list of tour dates, below.

Mar. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Mar. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

Apr. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Apr. 6 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace

Apr. 7 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Rosemont Theatre

Apr. 8 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Armory

Apr. 20 – Boston, Massachusetts @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met

Apr. 22 – Silver Spring, Maryland @ The Fillmore

Apr. 26 – Roanoke, Virginia @ Elmwood Park

Apr. 27 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Apr. 28 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Avondale Brewing Company

Apr. 29 – Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 12 – Wenatchee, Washington @ Town Toyota Center

May 13 – Bonner, Montana @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 18 – Wheatland, California @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento

May 19 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 20 – Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theatre

Photo courtesy BMLG