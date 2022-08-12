A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.

The track originally appeared on the brothers’ 1975 album The Heat Is On and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Albums and Black Albums charts.

For their new rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade lines on the soulful slow jam. Beyoncé sings, Oh I believe you are a rainbow, while Isley takes the line, All the heaven I need to see. The “Break My Soul” singer also provides dreamy background vocals for the track. The song ends with a capella outro from Beyoncé as she harmonizes with herself over multiple layered vocal tracks.

The duet is the first of many collaborations the Isley Brothers are set to release. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” will be the title track of a forthcoming record, which boasts “many more guest features to come.”

Ernie Isley told Billboard ahead of the track’s release, that the duet “is a whole redefinition of the song that many people will be hearing for the very first time. And this new version is the mountaintop.” Listen to the song below.

“Make Me Say It Again Girl” marks Queen Bey’s first non-Renaissance collaboration of 2022. So far, Beyoncé has shared duets with Beam (“Energy”), Madonna (“Break My Soul [The Queens Remix]”), and Grace Jones & Tems (“Move”). The new song also marks the Isley Brothers’ first musical release since last summer’s Snoop Dogg-assisted “Friends and Family,” which peaked at No. 13 on the R&B Airplay chart.

The duet comes on the heels of all 16 Renaissance tracks hitting the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s runaway success has made history for the singer, as she has simultaneously ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Hot 100, and Artist 100. Additionally, Renaissance has seen the year’s largest first-week sales total for any album by a female artist.

Photo Courtesy of Sony Music