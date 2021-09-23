The Kentucky Headhunters to Release First New Album in Five Years

The Kentucky Headhunters have revealed the upcoming release of their new album That’s a Fact Jack! (BFD/Audium), out Oct. 22, the band’s first new album in five years.

For the Grammy Award-winning southern rockers, That’s a Fact Jack! is a result of the past year in lockdown, and recorded while the band’s tour was on hold in 2020.

“We’re a band,” says guitarist and vocalist Richard Young. “We play. When all our shows got cancelled, we decided we were gonna go up to the Practice House and play. Then we figured we might as well go into the studio, but instead of having an agenda or some idea of what was this supposed to be, we all looked at each other and went, ‘Well, what do you do?’ No discussions, no trying to be something. Just ‘What do you want to play?’”

The band was first formed in 1968 by brothers (vocalist and guitarist) Richard Young and Fred Young (drummer), along with lead guitarist Greg Martin, as the Itchy Brothers, before disbanding in 1982. Later reuniting in 1986, and with a new name, The Kentucky Headhunters, and brothers Ricky Lee Phelps and Doug Phelps added to the lineup, the band released their seminal debut Pickin’ on Nashville in 1989, featuring hits “Dumas Walker” and “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine.”

The band, now consisting of the Young brothers, Martin, and vocalist and bassist Doug Phelps, won a Grammy for Best Performance by a Duo or Group and three CMA awards for Pickin’ on Nashville in 1990.

Currently on a U.S. tour running through 2022, leading up to the release of That’s a Fact Jack!, the band will release two new singles, “How Could I” on Sept. 24 and “That’s a Fact Jack” on Oct. 8.

That’s A Fact Jack! Track Listing

1. Gonna Be Alright

2. How Could I

3. Watercolors In the Rain

4. Susannah

5. Cup of Tea

6. We Belong Together

7. That’s A Fact Jack

8. Lonely Too Long

9. Heart and Soul

10. Cheap Tequila

11. Shotgun Effie

12. Let’s All Get Together and Fight