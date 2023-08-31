The Kills Detail Sixth Album ‘God Games,’ Share Spaced Out 3-D Video for “103”

The Kills have revealed their sixth studio album, God Games, out October 27, along with a new video for their hypnotic single “103.”

The 12 tracks of God Games mark the first new material since Ash & Ice in 2016 by the duo of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince. Following their previous dual lead singles, “New York” and “LA Hex,” personal missives to both ends of the country, “103,” (meaning 103 degrees Fahrenheit) explores a dystopian state and twisted love.

A step with me, under the last palm tree and / Sip a little water from the dirty fountain / This’ll be

the sum of it all sings Mosshart through the intrepid lyrics.

Shot at the New York City studio of rock and fashion photographer Steven Sebring, the 3-D video finds the duo, donned in matching reflective suits, moving through several three-dimensional phases under a scorching sun, wearing tanning goggles and solar eclipse glasses.

Starting to write the tracks in 2019, Mosshart and Hince later holed up in an old church to record God Games. The project is produced by Paul Epworth (Paul McCartney, Rihanna, Adele), who was the duo’s first soundman in 2002.

On God Games, The Kills also composed most of the tracks on piano for the first time along with incorporating more brass and electronic elements. The album also features the Compton Kidz Club Choir on tracks “LA Hex” and “My Girls My Girls.”

Following the release of Ash & Ice, the band released a collection of their B-sides and rarities on Little Bastards in 2020. The project included the previously unreleased demo “Raise Me.” The duo also reissued their second album, No Wow (The Tchad Blake Mixes) in 2022, which featured remastered and reimagined mixes of the album.

During the pandemic, Mosshart also released two solo singles, “Rise” and “It Ain’t Water,” followed by her book Car Ma, a collection of short stories, poetry, paintings, and photography centered around cars and rock and roll.

God Games Track List:

1. “New York”

2. “Going to Heaven”

3. “LA Hex”

4. “Love and Tenderness”

5. “103”

6. “My Girls My Girls”

7. “Wasterpiece”

8. “Kingdom Come”

9. “God Games”

10. “Blank”

11. “Bullet Sound”

12. “Better Days”

Photo: Myles Hendrik / Courtesy of TCB PR