‘The Masked Singer’ Winner “Can’t Walk or Talk” After Knee and Vocal Cord Injuries

Cody Simpson is going through a tough time. The singer recently revealed that he’s been left unable to walk and talk after injuries to his knee and vocal cords.

“The universe is serving it to me this year!” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “An update on where I’ve been: I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord. We decided to operate to aid the recovery, then I [dislocated] my knee rehearsing for a new music video and we had to push surgery back to let my knee settle.”

Videos by American Songwriter

As a result, Simpson wrote, “I can’t walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come.”

“I’ve been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest,” he continued. “The album and live shows have to wait, but I’ve got some work to share while I’m down for the count.”

Simpson ended his post on a positive note, writing, “You can’t hold me down! I’ll be back stronger.”

How Cody Simpson Injured His Vocal Cord

Simpson’s latest post came nearly six weeks after he first revealed his vocal cord injury. At the time, Simpson shared that, a month prior, he “discovered a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords.”

“It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had,” Simpson wrote. “Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing.”

As a result of the injury, Simpson had to hit pause on completing his album and finishing up his next singles. Instead, he found himself “back in the studio now writing strictly as a lyricist on mute with my collaborators, and hearing/writing my vocal melodies on my guitar (which I will eventually replace with my voice when I’m able to).”

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he assured fans. “… I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images