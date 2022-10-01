The Meaning Behind French Revolution Roused “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

Much like the entirety of Coldplay’s fourth album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, released in 2008, “Viva La Vida” was a retelling of the French Revolution and the death of King Louis XVI right from the album cover—a portion of the 1830 painting “Liberty Leading the People” by French artist Eugène Delacroix, depicting French revolutionaries marching and waving the French flag with the words VIVA LA VIDA splashed over.

Let’s take a look at the meaning behind the song.

Long Live Life

In Spanish, “Viva La Vida” means “Long Live Life” and is tied to the Delacroix-like painting portraying the revolutionaries as heroes there are underlying themes of life and death, regrets, and transformation on the album.

King Louis XVI’s Death and Final Speech

“Viva La Vida” tells the story from the perspective of King Louis XVI and is linked to his last speech, after his monarch was overthrown and he was about to meet his death by guillotine. As he was strapped down on a guillotine bench (bascule) and his neck set in place, the former ruler gave one final speech before he was executed in which he proclaimed his innocence and concern for his former kingdom.

“My people, I die innocent. Gentlemen, I am innocent of everything of which I am accused,” said Louis XVI. “I hope that my blood may cement the good fortune of the French.” The former king died at 10:22 a.m. on the Place de la Concorde on Jan. 21, 1793.

Lyrically, the song’s meaning circles around a more repentant Louis XVI, telling the story of how he once ruled the nation of France, which seemed like the world, commanded ships at sea, and was now alone and imprisoned.

I used to rule the world

Seas would rise when I gave the word

Now in the morning, I sleep alone

Sweep the streets I used to own

The Rise and Down Fall

The next verse spans the start of his rule and his ultimate downfall. After the death of his grandfather, who left France in a fiscally disastrous state, Louis XVI succeeded the throne and was already celebrated as the new king who would bring change—Now the old king is dead, long live the king—and one minute he held the key (to his kingdom) and then the walls began closing in on him.

I used to roll the dice

Feel the fear in my enemies’ eyes

Listen as the crowd would sing

“Now the old king is dead, long live the king”

One minute, I held the key

Next, the walls were closed on me

And I discovered that my castles stand

Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

Prior to the Revolution, France was plagued by drought, cattle disease, and poor grain harvests leading to rising bread prices, leaving the poor even more destitute and ready to uprise. Retreating to the comforts of his wealth and power, Louis XVI was incapable of pulling France out of an economic crisis, and the people wanted a new order.

It was the wicked and wild wind

Blew down the doors to let me in

Shattered windows and the sound of drums

People couldn’t believe what I’d become

And revolutionaries wait

For my head on a silver plate

Just a puppet on a lonely string (Mmm, mmm)

Aw, who would ever wanna be king?

Bells Ringing

In the chorus, King Louis XVI knows the people are rejoicing at his demise and looking forward to a new day. There’s even a religious slant towards Catholicism, and Saint Peter, who held the “keys to heaven” refused to call on him when he met his death.

I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin’

Roman cavalry choirs are singin’

Be my mirror, my sword and shield

My missionaries in a foreign field

For some reason I can’t explain

I know Saint Peter won’t call my name

Never an honest word

But that was when I ruled the world

Vive Les “Charts”

Released on June 3, 2008, as the second single off Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, “Viva La Vida” was Coldplay’s highest charting single hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2009.

Photo: James Marcus Haney / Atlantic Records