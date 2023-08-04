Megan Thee Stallion to Star in Upcoming A24 Musical

Megan Thee Stallion can add another accolade to her continuously growing resumé in the entertainment world. On Thursday (Aug. 3), rising film studio A24 announced the upcoming release of their new musical D*CKS, starring the aforementioned Houston rapper, along with releasing its trailer.

Dubbed by A24 as a “comedy extravaganza (and our first musical),” D*CKS will arrive on Sept. 29 and also stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who also wrote the film, as they play long-lost twin brothers who look to reunite their father (played by Nathan Lane) and mother (played by Megan Mullaly). Full of raps from Meg and tongue-in-cheek phallic jokes, the movie sees Bowen Yang appear as God as well.

On top of a star-studded cast, D*CKS is directed by iconic talent Larry Charles, most notable for his contributions to comedy series like Seinfeld and films like Borat. Additionally, the project is produced by Peter Chernin, best known for The Greatest Showman, and Jeremy Reitz, best known for Hulu series PEN15.

The release of D*CKS will come about a year after Megan Thee Stallion appeared on in the Marvel series She-Hulk, one of her first on-screen gigs in a TV show or movie in her career.

So far this year, Meg has abstained from releasing any music, as she recovers in the aftermath of the widely-publicized court case for rapper Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot in the summer of 2020.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told InStyle during an interview in May.

However, posting a vlog earlier this week that shows her cooking with friends, Meg revealed that she is currently working on an album, but refrained from providing any other information. Until then, though, fans of the 28-year-old will be able to keep up with her by checking out D*CKS next month.

Watch the trailer for the musical below.

