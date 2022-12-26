Behind the Meaning and the History of “Christmas Song” by Dave Matthews

Released as an acoustic song on the debut LP by the Dave Matthews Band, Remember Two Things, “Christmas Song” is a retelling of the first Christmas by Matthews.

The song, which DMB plays live often and has appeared on other albums since its debut, including Live at Luther College and Live at the United Center, is a fan favorite for its nonchalant, real-life portrayal of figures that have been mythologized.

In the end, the song rings a distinct bell, bridging the Biblical with the human experience.

Matthews opens the song by singing:

She was his girl, he was her boyfriend

Soon to be his wife, make him her husband

A surprise on the way, any day, any day

One healthy little giggling, dribbling baby boy

The Wise Men came, three made their way

To shower him with love

While he lay in the hay

Shower him with love, love, love

Love love, love

Love, love was all around

Matthews continues with the story of Jesus’ life growing up to becoming the figure we know him as today. The rubbery-voiced frontman sings:

Not very much of his childhood was known

Kept his mother Mary worried

Always out on his own

He met another Mary who for a reasonable fee

Less than reputable was known to be

His heart was full of love, love, love

Love, love, love

Love, love was all around

When Jesus Christ was nailed to the his tree

Said “Oh, Daddy-o, I can see how it all soon will be.

I came to shed a little light on this darkening scene.

Instead I fear I’ve spilled the blood of our children all around.”

The blood of our children all around

The blood of our children’s all around

The song is a reminder about the real center and core of Christmas: to love those around us in the world. To forgive. To focus on appreciation. Sings Matthews:

Father up above,

Why in all this anger do you fill me up with love, love, love?

Love, love, love

Love, love was all around

That is the lesson Jesus learns on the Cross and it’s the one we’re supposed to remember as we watch our holiday movies, eat our confections, open our presents and adore Santa.

Check out three renditions of DMB’s “Christmas Song” below, its original release, acoustic and live with the full band from the Windy City.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival