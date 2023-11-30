Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Grooving to Cher in “Adorable” Rockefeller Tree Lighting Video

It’s safe to say that Kelly Clarkson is a Cher fan. The musician and talk show host couldn’t help dancing along to Cher’s music in an adorable and uplifting video.

Both Clarkson and Cher were in attendance for the Rockefeller Tree Lighting, with Clarkson acting as host and Cher as musical guest. Cher broke out a head-bobbing performance of her new Christmas tune “DJ Play a Christmas Song” that even got Clarkson swaying along.

In the video below, the broadcast cut from Cher singing on stage to Clarkson dancing and lip singing along with the performance on the sidelines. Clarkson’s fans found it adorable with one person writing, “I love her so much.”

.@kellyclarkson jamming to @cher at the Rockefeller Tree Lighting 🤣 I love her so much 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qSKGOx3e6w — David (@SoWhat_WhoCares) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, another commented, “Kelly Clarkson being so excited over Cher and singing along when Cher performed is adorable.”

Kelly Clarkson singing along to Cher's new xmas song pic.twitter.com/fJCzMc8De3 — Michelle (@VZRSportsBelle) November 30, 2023

Kelly Clarkson has been a Cher fan for years

Watching Cher perform must be a dream come true for Clarkson, who has been a fan of the music icon for years. Clarkson even performed a cover of Cher’s song “Strong Enough” on her show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It makes sense that Clarkson would jump at the chance to interview the singer, but things didn’t go to plan. In an interview with E News, Clarkson revealed she developed Covid-19 when it came time to interview Cher for the show in 2022.

Unfortunately, Clarkson wasn’t able to be there in person, but she ended up interviewing Cher via video chatting. The talk show host is thankful that Cher rolled with the last-minute changes.

“But I was so happy because a lot of people would cancel if I couldn’t be there, a lot of times that would happen,” she said. “It was so cool of her because she came—guys, this is odd—she sat on a couch with no one here, just a screen, and she did the whole interview. She’s incredible.”

Clarkson has plans to bring Cher back onto the show for a potential redo. With both singers being in New York for the tree lighting, maybe Clarkson will get her wish. Next time, the duo should perform a duet of “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” Fans demand it.

“It just would have been so much cooler in person,” Clarkson said. “I’m gonna get her back here. I want a re-do, Cher!”

Photo by: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images