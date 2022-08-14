The National Teases New Song with Bon Iver & It’s Getting “Weird”

As music fans—and dare we say it, connoisseurs—each whisper of new music is somewhat thrilling. And now, the latest musical act to tease new music is the Ohio-hailing band The National.

The National appears to be teasing a new song, titled “Weird Goodbyes,” which will feature “Skinny Love” band Bon Iver. The buzz around “Weird Goodbyes” first began to increase as fans discovered posters advertising the song and the special feature, with early sightings of the posters coming from Brooklyn, New York.

“Weird Goodbyes” has not been kept a complete secret, however. The National has been performing the song live on tour (without Bon Iver) but under the song title “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).” The song was first played at a gig in Pamplona, Spain, in late May and has reportedly been played at several shows since.

So, while we eagerly await more news of new music, check out the remaining tour dates for The National below.

The National Remaining 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 14: Seattle, WA – Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Aug 26: London, UK – All Points East

Aug 27: Manchester, UK – Depot Mayfield

Aug 28: Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

Sept 10: Chattanooga, TN – Moon River Music Festival

Sept 12: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 13: Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Sept 14: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept 16: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Sept 17: Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sept 18: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept 19: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept 22: Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sept 23: Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Sept 24: Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University

Sept 25: Bridgeport, CT – Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

Check out The National tour tickets HERE.

Photo Credit: Graham MacIndoe/Grand Stand PR