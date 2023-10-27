Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.’s No. 1 Hits Ranked

Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.‘s lives and careers will always be linked to each other. Starting as friends and eventually becoming adversaries due to bad blood between their coastal allegiances and record label heads, the two rappers dominated the early-to-mid 1990s with their ability to craft meaningful and catchy hip-hop hits.

Because their runs were both cut short, with Tupac slain in 1996 and B.I.G. passing in 1997, the chart successes from both of them aren’t as plentiful as they would have been otherwise. However, they were both able to top the Billboard Hot 100 on numerous occasions, with Tupac doing so thrice and B.I.G. twice.

To shine a light on these timeless tracks, we’ve ranked them all solely based on our opinion of them. Check out our list below.

Featured on Tupac’s ninth overall studio album Loyal to the Game (2005), which was his fifth posthumous LP, “Ghetto Gospel” felt a bit more like an ensemble of puzzle pieces than an organic song.

Produced by Eminem, who played a huge role in crafting the track list for Loyal to the Game, “Ghetto Gospel” meshes verses from Tupac from 1992 with a sampled hook from Elton John’s 1971 song “Indian Sunset.” While pleasant sounding and nostalgia-inducing, the song doesn’t present much worth revisiting.

Though it includes quality verses from Bad Boy Records signees (at the time) B.I.G., Diddy, and Ma$e, “Mo Money Mo Problems” is dominated by the sample of Diana Ross’ 1980 smash hit “I’m Coming Out,” which loops throughout the song. With this being said, though, Kelly Price’s I don’t know what they want from me hook that plays off of the sample is a stunning contribution, and likely the most memorable part of the track.

A promotional single for Tupac’s fourth album All Eyez on Me, the last one he released before being killed, “How Do U Want It” is one of the most infectious bops he ever created. Aided by a groovy hook from Jodi brothers K-Ci & JoJo, the song is funky and has tons of replay value, thanks to Pac’s crafty and fun-loving flows.

Tell me is it cool to fuck?

Did you think I come to talk? Am I a fool or what?

Positions on the floor, it’s like erotic

Ironic, ’cause I’m somewhat psychotic

An anthem for West Coast hip-hop that will never be forgotten, evident in Dr. Dre performing it at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, “California Love“‘s impact could never be overstated. Epitomizing the bouncy atmosphere of Cali towns like Los Angeles and Long Beach, Dre and Pac’s raps perfectly depict what a cruise through these neighborhoods would look like.

In L.A. we wearin’ Chucks, not Ballys

Dressed in Locs and Khaki suits, and ride is what we do

Flossin’ but have caution: we collide with other crews

Famous because we throw grams

Worldwide, let them recognize from Long Beach to Rosecrans

Bumpin’ and grindin’ like a slow jam

While most of the tracks we noted above are catchy and infectious, it’s nearly impossible for a song to be as addicting as B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.” The juxtaposition of Pamela Long’s Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see? / Sometimes your words just hypnotize me hook and the Brooklyn MC’s baritone rapping is simply a match made in heaven.

