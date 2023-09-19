The Oak Ridge Boys Announce American Made: Farewell Tour

The Oak Ridge Boys are hitting the road one last time. On Tuesday (September 19), the band announced the American Made: Farewell Tour, which incorporates already-scheduled tour dates in 2023 and extends into 2024.

The band is currently comprised of its most famous lineup: lead singer Duane Allen, baritone singer William Lee Golden, tenor vocalist Joe Bonsall, and bass singer Richard Sterban. All four are in their 70s or 80s and cite aging and health issues as the reasons for the final tour. All four members joined in 1973, with 2023 marking their 50th anniversary together.

“When you’re saying farewell, there’s a lot of people you want to say farewell to,” Golden told Billboard. “It’s all the people that supported you along the way, the ones that called the radio stations, the ones that come and bought tickets to see us sing and sat in the rain with the rest of us while we were able to play and sing music. It’s a lot of emotions because we as the Oak Ridge Boys are a family.”

“We’ve worked nearly 150 dates a year almost every year,” added Bonsall. “We’ve never booked tours like a lot of groups do — making an album and doing maybe 50 or 60 days to support it. We may tour under a different tour name every year, but it’s really the never-ending tour. We’ve never known how to stop or slow down, for sure. So what we have put a concentrated effort in our thought pattern here in the last year or so into how can we slow it down some, but still keep moving forward.”

Though the group has long been road warriors, often playing more than 100 shows a year, they expect to play 50-60 shows in 2024. Bonsall explained that he has to sit on a stool during shows since his legs are weak, while Sterban has “a few small health issues.”

Though they’re slowing down, the “Elvira” singers say that they plan to perform at venues that have become staples in their career, including the Kentucky State Fair and multiple shows in Branson, Missouri. Though the tour doesn’t have an official end date, Allen said they, “Hope to return to as many parts of the country as we can.”

Sept. 20 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 21 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22 — Jefferson City, Mo. @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — Huntington, Tenn. @ Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

Sept. 28 — Minot, N.D. @ Norsk Hostfest Great Hall of the Vikings

Sept. 29 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Cheste Fritz Auditorium

Sept. 30 — Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center

Oct. 1 — Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Oct. 4 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 5 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Oct. 7 — Powderly, Texas @ Richard Drake’s Party Barn

Oct. 11 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 12 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 13 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Oct. 14 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Oct. 18 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 19 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 21 — Rome, Ga. @ Rome City Auditorium

Oct. 26 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 27 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 28 — Independence, Kan. @ Neewollah Celebration – Jim Halsey Auditorium

Nov. 1 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 2 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 4 — Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena

Nov. 8 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 9 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Grand Ole Opry

Nov. 15 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 16 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 21 — Portsmouth, Ohio @ Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

Nov. 24 — Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Nov. 25 — Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 30 — Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theatre

Dec. 1 — Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Barn Dance

Dec. 2 — Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall

Dec. 7 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ Firekeepers Casino

Dec. 8 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Dec. 9 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Dec. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 14 — Paducah, Ky. @ Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center

Dec. 15 — Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

Dec. 16 — Wisconsin Dell, Wisc. @ Crystal grand Music Theatre

Dec. 17 — Dekalb, Ill. @ Egyptian Theatre

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images