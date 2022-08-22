Lindsey Buckingham Announces New Fall Tour Dates

Famed guitar player Lindsey Buckingham has an announcement.

The former six-string player for Fleetwood Mac, who has since gone solo, has shared a string of fall North American and European tour dates. Buckingham’s self-titled LP, which is his latest offering, was released in 2021.

The artist’s tour ticks off on October 26 in Bristol, Tennessee, and takes him through Louisville, Kentucky; Huntington, New York; Annapolis, Maryland; Durham, North Carolina; and more.

Fans can check out Buckingham’s latest album HERE and see Buckingham perform “Darling” alongside Halsey on Saturday Night Live HERE.

The new LP is Buckingham’s first solo release since Seeds We Sow in 2011.

Check out his tour dates below.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sept 19: La Cigale – Paris, France

Sept 20: Philharmonie Haarlem – Haarlem, Netherlands

Sept 22: Capitole Ghent – Gent, Belgium

Sept 25: Cirkus – Stockholm, Sweden

Sept 26: Folketeateret – Oslo, Norway

Sept 28: Stage Theater Am Potsdamer Platz – Berlin, Germany

Oct 1: The London Palladium – London, UK

Oct 3: Sec Armadillo – Glasgow, UK

Oct 4: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – Liverpool, UK

Oct 6: The Helix – Dublin, Ireland

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Oct 26: Paramount Center for the Arts – Bristol, TN

Oct 27: Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre) – Louisville, KY

Oct 29: Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

Oct 31: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence) – Eau Claire, WI

Nov 1: Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, WI

Nov 3: Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

Nov 4: Lerner Theatre – Elkhart, IN

Nov 6: Appell Center for the Performing Arts – York, PA

Nov 7: The Paramount – Huntington, NY

Nov 9: The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

Nov 10: Garde Arts Center – New London, CT

Nov 12: State Theatre New Jersey – New Brunswick, NJ

Nov 13: Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts – Annapolis, MD

Nov 15: Jefferson Center – Roanoke, VA

Nov 16: Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC

Nov 18: CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame) – Nashville, TN

Nov 19: The Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

Lindsey Buckingham Tracklisting

1. Scream

2. I Don’t Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing

Photo courtesy Grandstand PR