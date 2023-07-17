Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Announces Solo Tour

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has recently opened up to Billboard about his upcoming solo tour, which has been dubbed the Who I Am 2023 Tour. It will mark Carter’s first solo tour in seven years.

Carter’s tour will begin on October 4 with a show in Lexington, Kentucky. The brief tour will come to an end on October 25 with a concert in Las Vegas. Throughout the tour, Carter will play gigs in Nashville, Tampa, and Tempe.

“I was born in 1980 and there was a lot of music that influenced me throughout the years to be one of the members of the Backstreet Boys,” Carter told Billboard. “So, I’m going to perform a lot of songs that I love.”

Carter later explained that he is going to take on many roles throughout the tour. “I’m going to go out with a band, and I play guitar,” he said. “I’m going to be playing drums throughout the show. So, it has a bit more creative personal expression and is a little bit more organic, I guess you could say.

“There’s no walls for me when it comes to music,” Carter continued. “One of the songs I really want to do is Simple Mind’s ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ from The Breakfast Club and another one I want to do is Bon Jovi’s ‘Wanted Dead or Alive.’ I’m actually going to do some rap because I grew up listening to rap music. I’m gonna tear up some rap and do my own East Coast versus West Coast!”

Carter has faced tragedy recently with the passing of his brother, Aaron Carter, who drowned in his bathtub last year at the age of 34. “It’s been a very rough year for me and my family and losing my brother is still something that I’m processing… I love my brother. He’s my baby brother and I love him. Losing him, it’s been really hard. You just have to take life as it comes and learn from it and, most importantly, just know that you’re not alone.”

Carter also addressed the serious allegations held against him by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman. Schuman filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Carter earlier this year. In regard to the legal situation. “I’m a really strong believer in the legal system,” he said. “I’m confident that justice will be served in the end, and I actually look forward to speaking about it more when it’s all over.”

Tickets for Carter’s upcoming tour will be on sale starting July 21. A complete set of dates are below:

Oct. 4 – Singletary Center for the Arts – Lexington, KY

Oct. 5 – The Family Arena – St. Charles, MO

Oct. 7 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – Nashville, TN

Oct. 8 – The Classic Center Theatre – Athens, GA

Oct. 9 – Harbison Theatre – Irmo, SC

Oct. 11 – Shaftman Performance Hall Jefferson Center – Roanoke, VA

Oct. 13 – Wilson Center – Wilmington, NC

Oct. 15 – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center – Orlando, FL

Oct. 17 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

Oct. 19 – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Gainesville, FL

Oct. 20 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL

Oct. 22 – Morsani Hall Straz Center for the Performing Arts – Tampa, FL

Oct. 24 – Mullett Arena – Tempe, AZ

Oct. 25 – The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)