The Pretenders Drop Twelfth Studio Album ‘Relentless’

The Pretenders have just dropped their twelfth studio album, Relentless, today. The new LP currently available to stream on many popular streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, and all of the tracks from the new album have been uploaded to YouTube by the Pretenders.

Chrissy Hynde, who is a founding member of the Pretenders, released a press statement regarding the album’s opening track, “Losing My Sense of Taste.” “That song was more a take on the whole lockdown experience,” Hynde said. “It is called ‘Losing My Sense of Taste,’ though, as a matter of fact, I never lost mine during the Covid period.

“But it did kick off the idea for the song – losing my sense of taste, my sense of smell, and sometimes the whole culture just seems tired,” Hynde continued. “Not now of course, because there’s a new Pretenders album out.”

In June, the Pretenders put out a music video for their single, “I Think About You Daily.” The band also recently released a visualizer for their song, “A Love.”

In celebration of the release of Relentless, the Pretenders are embarking on a world tour that begins with a sold-out gig on September 17 at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester, England. The tour will travel to Paris, Berlin, and Los Angeles, before concluding with another already sold-out show at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on October 6.

Check out The Pretenders’ scheduled tour dates and the tracklist for Relentless below:

THE PRETENDERS – TOUR 2023

SEPTEMBER

17 – Leicester, UK – BBC Radio 2 In The Park † (SOLD OUT)

19 – Paris, FR – Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)

20 – Paris, FR – Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)

21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

23 – Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival †

25 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival †

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater (SOLD OUT)

4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy’s and Harriet’s (SOLD OUT)

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club (SOLD OUT)

† Festival Appearance

Relentless Tracklist:

Losing My Sense Of Taste A Love Domestic Silence The Copa Promise Of Love Merry Widow Let The Sun Come In Look Away Your House Is On Fire Just Let It Go Vainglorious I Think About You Daily

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images