Chrissie Hynde to Release ‘Sings Bob Dylan’ Film ‘Tomorrow is a Long Time’

Following her 2021 Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, The Pretenders front woman is releasing a 90-minute film documenting her journey through Dylan’s music.

Tomorrow is a Long Time follows Hynde’s Standing the Doorway covers project, which she initially started as a YouTube series with Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne after being inspired by Dylan’s 2020 release Rough and Rowdy Ways and single “Murder Most Foul.”

“Listening to that song completely changed everything for me,” says Hynde of hearing the 17-minute ballad for the first time, a song addressing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. “I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in. I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot, every reference in the song… I called James and said, ‘Let’s do some Dylan covers,’ and that’s what started this whole thing.”

Eventually, Hynde and Walbourne’s “Dylan Lockdown Series” evolved into a larger project with the release of nine covers including “Every Grain of Sand,” “Sweetheart Like You,” “Love Minus Zero / No Limit,” and “Tomorrow is a Long Time,” on Standing in the Doorway.

“For me, a lot of this is a meditation,” said Hynde of Dylan’s music. “You’re sort of transported by it.”

Directed by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, Tomorrow is a Long Time features exclusive performances by Hynde and Walbourne of all nine songs on the album.

“In rock and roll there’s rules, but there are no rules,” says Hynde. “My version of rock and roll is very different from someone else’s version. To me, it was anti-establishment—expressing yourself, doing your thing, and kind of going against the establishment. For me personally, there wasn’t anything else. There wasn’t a rule.”