Pretenders Announce 2023 Headlining Tour

The Pretenders are set to kick off their headlining Relentless Tour on August 16 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. The tour will consist of nine different locations, with its final show being on October 6 in San Francisco at Bimbo’s 365 Club. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 21) at 10am local time.

The tour runs parallel with The Pretenders’ new studio album, Relentless, which is set to be released on September 15. The project features the second full-length songwriting collaboration between Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne, the first being the 2020 album Hate For Sale. The album was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, David Wrench, and was recorded at the iconic Battery Studios in Northwest London. Another star-studded appearance on the album is composer Johnny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who both composed and played on the already-released album’s single, “I Think About You Daily.”

The announcement of both the tour and the album comes as quite the full-circle moment for the band. The recording and release of the album mark the band’s return to the Warner Music Group after their departure from the label two decades ago. Furthermore, the tour is the band’s 45th year of playing live shows since their debut in 1978.

The Pretenders will simultaneously be making appearances alongside Guns N’ Roses on their North American Stadium Tour set to begin on August 11 at Hershey Park Stadium. Additionally, the band will also be playing at the Ohana Festival as a supporting act for the Foo Fighters. In past years, the Pretenders has performed with Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Def Leppard, and Phil Collins. They’ve also made festival appearances at Glastonbury, Vilar De Mouros, and The Great Escape.

The Pretenders Tour 2023:

AUGUST

11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *

16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park at North Shore *

21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park *

24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field *

26 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

31 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

SEPTEMBER

3 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre *

5 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

7 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

9 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium *

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival †

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s (Outdoor)

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

* w/ Guns N’ Roses

† Festival Appearance

(Photo: Ki Price / Courtesy of Big Hassle PR)