The Provocative Charli XCX Releases New Song, Video “Good Ones”

Today (September 2), provocative performer, Charli XCX, released a new sultry music video for her single, “Good Ones.” Featuring thongs, gravestones, and Charli XCX’s signature devilish point of view, the track is sure to shock and stick in the ears and minds of fans.

Stream it here. Watch the “demonic” video here:

On the track, Charli XCX sings, I let the good ones go, as if to tell us she can’t help but do wrong by herself. But it’s all for the sake of the performance—we hope. Yet, all the while, Charli XCX’s suggestive look-at-me quality remains at the forefront. Especially while dancing on coffins.

Says the British-born pop star in a press release: “Today, I, the inimitable Charli XCX, am releasing a brand new single ‘Good Ones’, accompanied by a twisted, dramatic and quite frankly electrifying music video.

“The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits. ‘Good Ones’ was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin’s Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

“Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director: Hannah Lux Davis, the ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realization that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

Charli XCX, who has worked with big names like Sean Mendes and Selena Gomez, also recently launched a podcast and announced three upcoming shows (below).

She added “As you already know, I am an iconic figure in the arts, and have helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with my output. My innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both myself and others. You’re welcome.”

UPCOMING SHOWS:

September 27th @ Masonic Lodge, Los Angeles (haunted)

October 1st @ Le Poisson Rouge, New York (cursed)

October 24th @ Lafayette, London (portal to another dimension)

Photo by Emily Lipson