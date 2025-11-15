Squeeze Announces Plans to Release New Concept Album, ‘Trixies,’ Featuring Songs Chris Difford & Glenn Tilbrook Wrote 50 Years Ago

Squeeze are set to release a new studio album titled Trixies in 2026 in commemoration of the band’s 50th anniversary. The album, which is due out March 6, has a fascinating back story, as it features the very first songs ever written by Squeeze’s Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1974, when Difford was 19 and Tilbrook was 16, the two collaborated for the first time on a collection of thematic tunes set in a fictional nightclub called Trixies. At the time, though, the duo wasn’t ready to make a proper album, so the tunes never were recorded to their liking and were eventually put aside.

[RELATED: 4 Underrated Songs from the Incredible Catalog of British Pop Legends Squeeze]

“We fully committed ourselves to songwriting but this was three or four years before we even got to make our first record,” Difford explained in a statement. “Long story short, these were songs that we just didn’t have enough musical experience to record properly.”

Fast forward a half century, after rediscovering the original cassette that featured the Trixies songs, Difford and Tilbrook decided to record them properly to mark Squeeze’s milestone anniversary.

“The songs that we wrote then astound me,” Tilbrook commented. “I’m proud of them now, and I’m particularly proud that it was young us that did that. These are very much the same songs that we wrote then. The only difference is that now I can teach the songs to the rest of the band. Back then, I didn’t even know what the names of the chords were!”

Trixies can be pre-ordered now. Squeeze has released a song titled “Trixies Part One” as an advance digital single from the album.

More About the Trixies Album

Trixies will be Squeeze’s first studio effort since The Knowledge, which was released in 2017. The new record was produced by Squeeze bassist Owen Biddings, a former member of The Roots.

The album will be available on CD, digitally, on multiple vinyl variants, and as an enhanced two-CD/Blu-ray set. The latter collection’s second CD features the original Trixies demos, while the Blu-ray includes 24-bit HD stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album.

The Trixies LP is available a on black, transparent-pink, and limited-edition transparent-red vinyl. The red-vinyl version can be purchased exclusively via Squeeze’s online retail partner, Townsend Records. A limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single featuring the songs “Trixies Part One” and “Trixies Part Two” and special album bundles also will only be available at the Townsend Records store.

Squeeze Also Has Another Studio Album Coming Out

Working on Trixies inspired Difford and Tilbrook to write a bunch of new songs. This led to Squeeze recording an album of fresh material while putting the Trixies project together. That record is finished, and will be released at a future date.

Tilbrook noted, “The act of revisiting the Trixies songs had me in tears, partly because they’re so good, but also because I’m aware of all the stuff that I’ve still yet to hear and write.”

Added Difford, “It really fills me with joy that at my age we can discover that we wrote such great songs when we were teenagers. I’m very proud of that.”

Squeeze’s Current Tour Plans

Squeeze’s next concert is scheduled for this Saturday, November 15, at the Feroe ’25 festival in Barcelona, Spain. The band will then play a November 30-December 1 stand in Deal, U.K.

Squeeze will close out 2025 as the support act of Madness’ Hit Parade U.K. Tour. The trek runs from a December 4 concert in Sheffield, England, through a December 20 show at the O2 arena in London.

Trixies Track List:

“What More Can I Say” “You Get the Feeling” “The Place We Call Mars” “Hell on Earth” “The Dancer” “Good Riddance” “Don’t Go Out in the Dark” “Why Don’t You” “Anything but Me” “It’s Over” “The Jaguars” “Trixies Part One” “Trixies Part Two”

(Photo by Dean Chalkley)