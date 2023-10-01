We Asked AI to Write the National Anthem in the Style of Dolly Parton

America’s spirit is captured in “The Star-Spangled Banner” famously penned by Francis Scott Key in 1814. But if there’s anyone who’s worthy of re-writing the anthem, it’s national treasure Dolly Parton. Surprisingly, the country icon has been asked several times to sing the anthem at the Super Bowl but has turned down the offer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’d be scared to death to sing that,” she told Billboard. “That is such a hard song to sing, and people are so critical if you really mess up bad. I’ve just always been afraid of it. You always want it to be great, especially something that serious. Maybe someday I’ll get the nerve to do it.”

Even though we may not get to see Parton sing the national anthem anytime soon, we were curious what a national anthem in the style of Parton would look like. The ChatGPT version doesn’t differ too much from the spirit of the original anthem, incorporating the line dawn’s early light, along with the shining sea from another patriotic classic, “America the Beautiful.” The lyrics are very Dolly-esque, with freedom and courage serving as the dominant themes–see the full AI-generated results below.

[RELATED: 6 of the Best Lyrics Written by Dolly Parton]

“Dolly’s Imagined National Anthem”

(Verse 1)

In the land of the brave, and the home of the free / Underneath the wide-open skies / We stand hand in hand / From the mountains so grand to the shining sea / We’re united as one, in this great, blessed land.

(Chorus)

Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light / The stars in the sky, and the stripes shining bright / We’re a tapestry woven of courage and dreams / In this land of the hopeful, where freedom still gleams.

(Verse 2)

From the heartland to cities, from coast to coast / In our diversity, we’re what makes us the most / With our dreams and ambitions / We’ll reach for the sky / In this land of the dreamers, where eagles can fly.

(Chorus)

Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light / The stars in the sky, and the stripes shining bright / We’re a tapestry woven of courage and dreams / In this land of the hopeful, where freedom still gleams

(Bridge)

Hand in hand, side by side / We’ll face what’s to come / With hope in our hearts, and the strength of the sun / In this anthem we sing, let our voices unite / In the land of the free, and the home of the light.

(Chorus)

Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light / The stars in the sky, and the stripes shining bright / We’re a tapestry woven of courage and dreams / In this land of the hopeful, where freedom still gleams

Photo Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images