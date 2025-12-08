‘The Road’ Brutally Eliminates Two Singers Ahead of Semi-Finals

The Road has narrowed its contestants down to the final four. On Sunday night’s episode of the CBS series, the remaining six contestants traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, to perform at the last tour stop ahead of the semi-finals.

Executive producer Blake Shelton was once again absent for the week. In his place, Keith Urban welcomed Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild to the show. Fairchild joined the series for a big week, as two people were eliminated from the competition after everyone was spared the week prior.

First up was Cassidy Daniels. Taking inspiration from her hero, Aretha Franklin, Daniels covered Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man.” During her performance, Daniels impressed Fairchild with her “crazy good” voice. The compliments kept coming during her original, “Nobody’s Fool,” which Urban called “fantastic.” Daniels’ whole time on stage left Fairchild with the impression that “she could go all the way” in the competition.

Channing Wilson took the stage next. He started by paying homage to the city of the night by sining Elvis Presley’s “Promised Land.” Afterwards, Fairchild said that she thought he delivered a “really cool” cover of the track. For his original, Wilson performed “Southern Man,” a song of his that Travis Tritt previously released. It was clear why a huge name recorded the number, as Fairchild said that Wilson’s performance of the song made him look like “a star.”

Hoping for a rebound performance after a tough time on stage last week, Cody Hibbard performed Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” The performance prompted Fairchild to compliment Hibbard’s low tone, but she was singing a different tune after his original song, “I Wouldn’t Be Here.” Hibbard penned the track for his fiancée, but his lack of accuracy hitting higher notes broke “the spell” that the lyrics casted, Fairchild said.

Totally recovered from an illness that plagued her all season long, Billie Jo Jones brought the house down with her cover of Miranda Lambert’s “Gunpowerd & Lead.” Fairchild even noted that Jones looked “seasoned and relaxed” on stage. Jones’ original performance didn’t go as well well, though, as she missed a big note during “Reasons to Call,” prompting Urban to remark that she needs to work on committing to moments while on stage.

Britnee Kellogg was up next, and Urban was impressed how quickly she got the crowd singing along to The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take me Away.” Her original, “Hell in a Handbag,” was equally well received, with Fairchild connecting to the “kitchiness” of the tune.

Adam Sanders closed out the show, and was forced to do so in some serious pain. Leading up to the performance, Sanders tweaked his back, leading him to experience the worst pain of his life. Despite that, he brought the energy for his cover of Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.” Sanders did so well that Urban said he made it look like everyone else was opening up for him. His original song, “Nothin’ to Do But Drink,” got the crowd raising their glasses. It also prompted Fairchild to call him “a hell of an entertainer.”

After the show, Urban revealed that the bottom half of performers was made up of Hibbard, Jones, and Kellogg. Since Hibbard received the least amount of votes overall, he was automatically sent packing. As for the second elimination, Urban decided to tell Jones that she’d reached the end of the road.

Next week, the final four singers will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the semi-finals.

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

