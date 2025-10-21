Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 21, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

With Part 3 of the Battle Rounds on The Voice airing on Monday, contestants like Makenzie Phipps, Aarik Duncan, and Manny Costello watched their time on the show come to an end. With the pool of singers dwindling with each new episode, the competition continued to heat up. As Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé only want to keep the strongest competitors, fans are wondering – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

Videos by American Songwriter

Although The Voice has taken over Mondays and Tuesdays for the last few weeks, the show will adopt a new schedule starting tonight. And sadly, there will be no new episode of The Voice airing. The reason behind the sudden change in schedule was the NBA. With a new NBA season kicking off, the singing competition will only air on Mondays.

Not the news fans wanted to hear, but they can still head over to Peacock to watch the newest episode, which is available to stream the following day. Looking back at last night’s episode, Horan had a difficult decision to make when Carolina Rodriguez went up against Kirbi.

Snoop Dogg Offers Contestant Second Chance On ‘The Voice’

With the pair singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, Horan praised both singers. “Ladies, it was beautiful, it was emotional, it was everything we want in a battle. … Kirbi, that rasp is just so beautiful at the top of your register that not many people have. … Carolina, the way you started that song in a nervous, tense room… was so impressive.”

While Horan could only pick one singer, Snoop was already planning his next move. When Horan decided to go with Kirbi, his fellow coach swooped in and stole Rodriguez. Given a second chance to stay in the competition, Snoop was sure to remind her of how he initially turned for her during the auditions. “Carolina, I turned my chair for you, and you chose Niall.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing only on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)