Willie Nelson Reveals His Songwriting Process and How He Deals With Writer’s Block

Willie Nelson is one of the greatest and most prolific songwriters in all of country music. He has been in the music business for more than 60 years and has penned hundreds of songs. Some of those songs went on to be No. 1 hits for Nelson or other artists. Others went on to become country classics. To some, it would seem that the songwriting well never runs dry for the Red-Headed Stranger. However, that’s not the case.

Recently, Nelson appeared on CBS Mornings to promote the upcoming broadcast of his 90th birthday celebration on the network. CBS correspondent Anthony Mason sat down with the country icon to talk about his longevity, songwriting, and more.

When it comes to songwriting, Nelson says he doesn’t have a process. Instead, the songs just come to him. “I wrote this thing one time it says, ‘I don’t really want to write another song but don’t tell that to my mind. It keeps throwing out words and I have to make them rhyme.’”

Mason referenced the mountain of albums that Nelson has released in recent years. Then, he said that writer’s block “doesn’t seem to happen” to the country icon. Nelson was quick to disagree. “It happens to every songwriter. They get to a point where the well runs dry,” he said. When asked how he deals with writer’s block he said, “Wait.” Then, he jokingly added, “I haven’t written anything in a few days.”

Nelson says he still gets “accomplishment” out of writing new songs. “I haven’t quit,” he added with a laugh. However, he says he thinks about retiring all the time.

“I quit every night. After every tour, I say, ‘This is it.’ Then, I get the urge again to go back.”

Willie Nelson: Martial Arts Master

Most people know that Nelson is an accomplished songwriter and country music icon. Earlier this year, he joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His influence on the music world led him to that honor. However, many fans may not know that the “On the Road Again” singer is a martial arts master.

During the conversation, Nelson revealed that he practices martial arts every day. “I think it every day,” he said. “I have exercises that I do, kickin’ and whatever.” Mason pointed out that the country legend has a fifth-degree black belt.

“I started out in kung-fu, then went over to jiu-jitsu and judo, taekwondo,” he explained. Then, Mason asked why Nelson started practicing martial arts. He cites his upbringing.

“We had a saying in Abbot, Texas where I come from that we only do three things—fight, f—k, and throw rocks. That’s where I grew up. We fought everything and each other. We fought bumblebees on the weekend,” he joked.

Being a little more serious, Nelson said he gets confidence from his martial arts training.

