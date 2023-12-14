Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 Spring Tour: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has just announced a new run of 12 shows slated for this upcoming June with his electrifying All Starr Band. He’ll be taking his talents to the Venetian in Las Vegas for a 6-run stay before heading to México for a pair of shows. Details on the remaining 4 shows to fill out the planned 12 will be out soon.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette – will be hitting the road once again next Spring. No matter how many times the Beatles drummer says he’s going to put down the sticks, he never does, giving fans another chance to see him in action.

Ringo Starr will perform a 6-show residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas and shows in México.

While we don’t yet know what songs Ringo and the Band will be playing on their newest run of shows, fans can hope Starr will dip into his deep catalog of smash hits. We can hopefully expect to see favorites like “With a Little Help From My Friends”, “I Wanna Be Your Man”, and of course “Yellow Submarine”.

Ringo Starr has been in the business for as long as it’s been called a business. To say he’s used to selling out would be an understatement, so if you want to get tickets, we suggest acting quickly as they’re sure to sell fast.

Tour dates include shows at the Venetian in Las Vegas and in México City.

05/22 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

05/25 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

05/26 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

05/29 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

05/31 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

06/01 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Venetian

06/05 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

06/06 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

FAQs

When do tickets for the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for both the Las Vegas and México City shows are on sale now. Ringo has 4 more shows planned for this Spring and is looking to announce them soon.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band through StubHub for all of the Venetian dates and through Viagogo for all of the dates in México City.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Ringo Starr 2024 tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Ringo Starr tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub or Viagogo for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

As Ringo Starr is already selling quickly, both Ticketmaster and Viagogo have limits of 8 tickets per transaction. If you want to get more, you may be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Ringo Starr is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Tour, he’s planning on adding 4 more shows soon. Check back later to see where they’re going to be.

Is there an age restriction for the Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Ringo Starr Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Ringo Starr merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Ringo Starr 2024 Tour?

Ringo Starr is bringing His All Starr Band with him for his 2024 and hasn’t announced any other openers or supporting acts. He may bring openers so check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band directly through StubHub for his shows at the Venetian. For his international shows, get official tickets through Viagogo.

