The Rolling Stones Rock Houston to Kick Off 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour With Live Debut of “Mess It Up”

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, blasted off Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Appropriately enough, the British rock legends started things off with their classic 1981 hit “Start Me Up.” The band played for about two hours and the set featured 18 songs.

The show was made up mostly of versions of The Stones’ classic hits, including “Get Off My Cloud,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Miss You,” “Paint It Black,” and “Jumping Jack Flash.” “Beat of Burden” was added to the set thanks to a fan vote.

The band also played three songs from Hackney Diamonds—“Angry,” “Mess It Up,” and “Sweet Sound of Heaven.” The Houston concert marked the live debut of “Mess It Up,” while the other two previously had been played live only once, at The Stones’ intimate album-release party at the New York City club Racket in October 2023.

The set also included a few deep cuts from the group’s catalog—“Rocks Off,” “Out of Time,” and the Keith Richards-sung “Little T&A.”

The Rolling Stones brought the concert to a close with their signature song, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The Rolling Stones’ Posted Photos on Their Social Media Sites

After the show, The Stones posted a message on their social media sites that read, “Thank you Houston! You were an amazing audience for the opening night!”

The post also featured a series of photos from the concert, including several pics of the audience and one of the evening’s set list. A separate post featured photos of the band members onstage.

Fans React to the Tour Kickoff

Plenty of fans who attended the show posted messages about the event in the comments section of the group’s Instagram page.

One fan wrote, “Amazing show as always!! The biggest and best surprise: Out Of Time!! [“Mess It Up”] the other TOP one!

Another shared, “I caught Ronnie [Wood’s] pick he used for Paint It Black. great show, finally got to see Beast of Burden.”

A third fan commented, “It was an amazing show, couldn’t be more happy! A music lifetime experience.”

More About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of Hackney Diamonds continues on Thursday, May 2, with a headlining performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The trek, which features a total of 19 concerts, is scheduled through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

The tour also features multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Here’s The Rolling Stones full set list, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, 4/28/24:

“Start Me Up” “Get Off My Cloud” “Rocks Off” “Out of Time” “Angry” “Beast of Burden” “Mess It Up” “Tumbling Dice” “Can’t Always Get What You Want” “Little T&A” “Sympathy for the Devil” “Gimme Shelter” “Honky Tonk Women” “Miss You” “Paint It Black” “Jumping Jack Flash” “Sweet Sound of Heaven” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

