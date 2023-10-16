The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Will Team Up for a 2024 Tour Around Ireland and the U.K.

Weezer and The Smashing Pumpkins are joining forces for a new tour. As reported by NME, the two rock bands are teaming up for a new tour in the U.K. and Ireland in summer 2024.

In a post on X, Weezer wrote, “Today is the greatest day we’ve ever known,” channeling the beloved Smashing Pumpkins song from 1993. “UK and Ireland we’re coming back around to co-headline a handful of shows next summer with @SmashingPumpkin.”

The Smashing Pumpkins shared the same feelings and wrote on the social media platform, “SP is excited to announce we will be touring UK & Ireland next year with Weezer.” They played headline sets together at BeachLife Music festival in California last year and will reunite once more for a short stint. The team-up tour begins in Birmingham on June 7, 2024.

The planned tour, as revealed on social media, will take them to London’s O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Cardiff Castle for the rest of June 2024.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10am BST. For those who want to secure tickets ahead of the general sale will have the opportunity to during presale this Thursday, October 19 at 10 a.m. BST. Tickets and date information are available here.

As reported by Stereogum last month, The Smashing Pumpkins played a special show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic record Siamese Dream at midnight at Madame Zuzu’s, Billy Corgan’s tea house, which the band actually made over to look like Tower Records in Chicago in 1993. They re-created the set from years ago for two different acoustic performances.

Besides recreating the 1993 setting, the band brought out an identical set-list to the original as well as some rare tracks that were barely performed.

Weezer was joined by Snail Mail on stage to perform two songs at their Forest Hills Stadium show in Queens New York on July 13. They performed the tracks “El Scorcho” and “I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams” from the 1996 record Pinkerton as reported by NME.

Photo by Linda Strawberry/ *Napalm Records