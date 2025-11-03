The “Socially Traumatic” High School Experience Kenny Chesney Is “Really Glad” Happened When It Did

Kenny Chesney faced an unlikely challenge as a teenager—hair loss. In his new memoir, Heart Life Music, the country singer opens up about the situation.

In an interview with People ahead of his book’s Nov. 4 release, Chesney revealed that, since his mom was a hairdresser, she used him as “her guinea pig on how to do stuff.” As a result, he said, “I’d go to school smelling like all these chemicals.”

As he got older, his hair began falling out in clumps.

“When I got older, I remember playing high school football, and I’d take my helmet off, and I’d see all this hair in there,” he told the outlet. “I was freaking out!”

The experience, Chesney said, was “socially traumatic at the time.” Now, though, Chesney said he sees an upside to the situation.

“I’m really glad that happened early because I have friends my age who are losing their hair, and they are really freaking out,” he said. “In ways, I don’t really age. I kind of stay the same because of it!”

As for his mom’s take on the situation, Chesney said, “She hates this story because she denies it, but I’m convinced that’s what it was!”

Kenny Chesney Gets Candid in Forthcoming Memoir

In a separate interview with People, the new Country Music Hall of Fame inductee looked ahead to the future.

“I love creating. That’s what I’ve always done, so I don’t see [slowing down] in my near future,” he said. “My life is already so planned out. I know what I’m doing in 2027!”

Chesney noted that his music career is still very much on his mind because being “in front of 60,000 people on stage, that is where I feel the most comfortable in my life.”

“When we’re up there for two hours, nobody can mess with me or the band. It’s just us giving the audience everything we have and the audience giving everything back,” he said. “That is one of the most unbelievable feelings that I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s my drug of choice. I don’t regret giving my whole adult life to creating because… what a way to live. That’s what I’ve always done.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images







