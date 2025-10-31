Kenny Chesney Says Slowing Down Isn’t in His Future: “I Know What I’m Doing in 2027”

Thirty-one years after his 1994 debut In My Wildest Dreams, Kenny Chesney is still going strong. After wrapping up a historic headlining run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the “Anything But Mine” crooner, 57, celebrated his newfound membership into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now, as Chesney gears up for his 10-stop tour for his new book, Heart Life Music, and prepares for another round of shows at the Sphere, he says that taking a break hasn’t even entered his mind.

“I love creating. That’s what I’ve always done, so I don’t see [slowing down] in my near future,” he told People in an interview this week. “My life is already so planned out. I know what I’m doing in 2027!”

For more than three decades, Kenny Chesney has lived for the connection he feels to his fans, building a reputation as one of the best touring acts in music regardless of genre.

“I know this sounds crazy, but to be in front of 60,000 people on stage, that is where I feel the most comfortable in my life. It truly is,” he said. “Because when we’re up there for two hours, nobody can mess with me or the band. It’s just us giving the audience everything we have and the audience giving everything back. That is one of the most unbelievable feelings that I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s my drug of choice. I don’t regret giving my whole adult life to creating because… what a way to live. That’s what I’ve always done.”

Kenny Chesney Says His Next Sphere Shows Will “Be Completely Different”

Wrapping up a wildly successful Sphere residency in June, Kenny Chesney fans rejoiced to learn that he will be back next summer for another round. And the “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” singer is promising an entirely new experience for fans in June 2026.

“Half the show’s probably gonna be completely different and we’re gonna change some of it… there’s some songs that we haven’t done in a while that we’re gonna do,” Chesney told Ashley Till during a recent town hall on SiriusXM’s No Shoes Radio.

He added, “I wouldn’t want to go to the Sphere one year and then come back the next year and see the exact same thing. It’s like, ‘Oh, well, I went to the circus last year and they did the same thing this year.’”

Kenny Chesney will return to the Sphere for an additional five shows starting June 19, 2026.

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images