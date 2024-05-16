The Time Toby Keith and Blake Shelton Joined Forces for Rousing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” Duet at the ACM Awards

There have been some stellar collaborations at the Academy Of Country Music Awards. And one particularly stellar performance came from the late Toby Keith and Blake Shelton back in 2018.

Videos by American Songwriter

[Get Tickets To See Blake Shelton Live In 2024]

The rousing rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” marked Keith’s 20th appearance at the ACM Awards. And it proved he wasn’t slowing down at that point in his career.

In fact, Keith took home quite a few honors from the ACM Awards throughout his career. These included a Career Achievement Award in 2013, a Poets Award in 2016, and the Merle Haggard Spirit Award in 2020. Keith has since been inducted into the coveted Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

“Toby Keith was a powerhouse singer-songwriter, performer, entrepreneur, and Country Music icon who defined the last several decades of Country Music and influenced a generation of talent,” said ACM’s CEO Damon Whiteside in a statement following Keith’s death on February 5, 2024.

Toby Keith’s Legacy of Awards Ceremony Performances

As we mentioned earlier, Keith was involved in the ACM Awards for over two decades. His duet with Blake Shelton was a fan favorite, but Keith has also delivered other powerhouse performances at the ACM Awards and other award shows.

Keith’s 2017 performance of “Who’s Your Daddy” is another fan favorite from the ACM Awards that is classically Keith with a little bit of a bayou flair.

And one can’t forget Keith’s final performance of his lifetime at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. The singer performed “Don’t Let The Old Man In”, an apt setlist choice considering the country singer’s battle with cancer.

The 2024 ACM Awards will likely feature quite a few tributes to the late country star.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.